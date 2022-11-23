Sydnee Jones Hebron

Hebron sophomore Sydnee Jones made the game-winning shot with one second remaining in a 57-55 victory for the Lady Hawks against Denton Braswell on Tuesday. Jones poured in 17 points.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

When asked if a bi-district playoff loss to Class 6A’s No. 8 Denton Braswell last season served as motivation for Tuesday’s home contest for Hebron, Lady Hawks head girls basketball coach Lisa Branch needed just two words to summarize her feelings.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” she said.

