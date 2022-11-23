When asked if a bi-district playoff loss to Class 6A’s No. 8 Denton Braswell last season served as motivation for Tuesday’s home contest for Hebron, Lady Hawks head girls basketball coach Lisa Branch needed just two words to summarize her feelings.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” she said.
Junior Paris Bradley and sophomore Sydnee Jones ensured that Hebron got its revenge.
Bradley made a pair of 3-pointers less than 15 seconds apart to tie the score with less than 30 seconds remaining in the ballgame. That set up Jones’ late heroics. Jones buried a jump shot from the free-throw line with one second remaining to lift Hebron to a 57-55 win in Hawks Activity Center.
“It was a good win for us,” Branch said. “Braswell is a great team, very well-coached, very disciplined. They’ve got great size inside and have got shooters on the outside. Overall, just a great team. It feels good to beat them because they ended our season last year.”
Jones’ winning shot didn’t actually go according to script. Branch said the play was intended for junior forward Jordan Thomas. The ball landed in her hands, but Thomas passed the ball to Jones as part of a give-and-go play with Jones. Realizing how much time was left in the fourth quarter, Jones quickly released the ball and it was nothing but net.
“That’s what we’ve been telling Sydnee. We need her regularly for her scoring,” Branch said. “She’s one of our big three, big four. At the end of the night, she is one of our leading scorers. We need her to be aggressive, to keep attacking and to look for that shot.”
Branch praised her team’s composure postgame, saying it was a big reason why Hebron was able to withstand a couple of strong surges by Braswell (5-2).
The Bengals capitalized on their height advantage in the post to take an 18-12 lead by the end of the first quarter. Then, after Hebron led by 12 points in the third quarter following back-to-back 3-pointers from Bradley, Braswell junior guard and Oklahoma State pledge Kennedy Evans hit another gear.
Evans caught fire from the field, scoring seven points in the final 1:51 of the third quarter before burying a jump shot with 3:04 remaining in the ballgame to tie the score at 47-47. Evans finished with 19 points.
Braswell appeared poised to pull out a win after senior forward Torie Sevier converted a layup to give the Bengals a 53-49 lead with 46 seconds remaining.
But Bradley sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around two free throws by Braswell junior Danae Crosby to give Hebron a fighter’s chance, the second of which tied the score at 55-55 with just over 20 seconds remaining.
“Those were big shots,” Bradley said. “I’ve been putting in a lot of extra time shooting because I wanted to get better at it and have more confidence in my shot. Making those shots showed the work that I’ve putting in.”
Jones hit the game-winner with one second remaining, giving Hebron their second win against a state-ranked opponent. The Lady Hawks toppled 5A’s No. 24 McKinney North, 45-41, on Nov. 8.
“We practice composure,” Branch said. “We don’t care if we’re up 20 or down 20. We’re going to play hard every possession until the end of the game, and we’ll live with the results.”
Hebron is off until next Tuesday, when it will play host to Allen. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:15 p.m.
Hebron cages Denton Braswell: See the best photos from the Lady Hawks' 57-55 victory against the Bengals
