The Colony senior goalkeeper Cadence Tischler will look to help lead the Lady Cougars to a fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

An ice storm that covered the Dallas area last week forced the postponement of all high school sporting events from Monday-Thursday.

Girls soccer teams in districts 9-5A, 5-6A and 6-6A watched the winter weather from home until Friday. That brought a temporary halt to what has been an entertaining two weeks of district play.

