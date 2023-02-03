An ice storm that covered the Dallas area last week forced the postponement of all high school sporting events from Monday-Thursday.
Girls soccer teams in districts 9-5A, 5-6A and 6-6A watched the winter weather from home until Friday. That brought a temporary halt to what has been an entertaining two weeks of district play.
As the teams make up for lost time, the girls soccer teams are nearing the midway point of their district schedules – having seen at least everyone at least once through the district round robin.
Here’s a look at a few early headlines in some of the area’s most competitive districts.
Editor’s note: Records and statistics account for district matches played through Wednesday.
Logjam at the top of 6-6A
Last season, the 6-6A title was decided on the final day of the regular season.
Coppell and Marcus both had 30 points, while Hebron was just below them. However, the Lady Marauders defeated the Cowgirls, 1-0, to clinch the outright 6-6A title on their home field. That sprung a second consecutive run to the Region I-6A final for Marcus.
Coppell and Hebron also made the playoffs, while Flower Mound clinched fourth place and the final playoff berth out of 6-6A. The Lady Jaguars made it three rounds deep, including a bi-district upset of 5-6A champion Prosper.
A similar scenario is unfolding this season.
Coppell (3-0 in district), Flower Mound (2-0-1) and Plano (2-0-1) have yet to lose a 6-6A match, while Hebron (2-1) avenged an earlier loss to Marcus (1-1-1) with a 3-2 victory over the Lady Marauders on Jan. 25. But it was just the first loss of the season for Marcus.
The Cowgirls have excelled despite having their fourth head coach in as many years. But Craig Able, who was promoted to head coach in June after Fleur Benatar took a job with the Houston Cougars women’s soccer team as an assistant coach, has 10 years of experience coaching soccer in Coppell ISD.
Able’s Cowgirls have featured balanced scoring with 13 different players scoring a goal. Junior Sadie Ozymy leads the way with 11 goals. Freshman Neerali Kapadia has seven goals and nine assists. This comes one year after alums Reneta Vargas (Baylor) and Michelle Pak (Oklahoma) accounted for 46% of the team’s goals. Vargas tallied a whopping 21 goals, while Pak had six.
Marcus is also under the direction of a new head coach. Erin Hebert, who took over for Chad Hobbs, has the Lady Marauders rolling despite having to replace several key contributors from last season’s team. Sophomore Maddie Hayes recorded five goals in a span of four games from Jan. 17-21.
The Lady Marauders have also been rock-solid defensively. Senior and Oklahoma pledge Chloe Adams anchors a Marcus back line that has surrendered five goals all season – having outscored their opponents, 45-5.
Speaking of defense, Flower Mound has been airtight all season. The Lady Jaguars have yet to concede a goal in 2023, which includes a 16-0 goal differential in district play.
Flower Mound and cross-town rival Marcus played to a 0-0 draw on Jan. 27. Sophomore center backs Madison Vloitos and Carrigan Gekas made key plays in the second half to notch an eighth consecutive shutout for the Lady Jaguars.
Flower Mound can also score with the best of them. The Lady Jaguars have 9-0 and 7-0 victories over Lewisville. Junior Ally Pinto and sophomore Jalen Chaney each had two goals in the seven-goal victory.
Hebron has bounced back nicely after losing 2-0 to Marcus in the Jan. 17 district opener, earning wins in each of its next five games and outscoring their opponents 22-2 over that span. The Lady Hawks also avenged that shutout loss to Marcus with a 3-2 win over the Lady Marauders on Jan. 25.
Senior forward Aryanna Jimison, who scored two goals with an assist in the win over Marcus, is again an offensive force. The Oklahoma pledge has logged a team-best nine goals to accompany four assists. But she has been aided by key contributions from senior forward Liv Howard (eight goals, six assists) and freshman Jordan Hill (five goals, 11 assists).
Plano has been a pleasant surprise. After recording three district wins all of last season, the Lady Wildcats are 2-0-1 through three 6-6A games. Senior Aubrey Thompson netted the game-winner in Plano’s 1-0 victory against Plano East on Jan. 25.
Plano West (0-2-1), Plano East (0-3) and Lewisville (0-3) were still in search of their first district win.
Creekview, The Colony in contention in 9-5A
Everyone in 9-5A is looking up to Wakeland after the Lady Wolverines captured the 5A state title last season.
Wakeland (2-0-1) is off to another impressive start but Frisco (2-0-1) has been dominant thus far with the Lady Raccoons having outscored their district opponents 17-0.
Frisco senior Lexi Lee (Oklahoma State commit) registered a seven-point night with three goals and four assists in the Lady Raccoons’ 10-0 rout of Newman Smith on Jan. 20.
Creekview and The Colony would like nothing better than lay their claim as a top-tier team in 9-5A. Both the Lady Cougars and Lady Mustangs seek a fifth consecutive playoff appearance.
The Lady Mustangs (2-0-1) came into Thursday tied with Wakeland and Frisco for first place.
Creekview opened conference play with a 2-1 victory against Frisco Lone Star. Sophomores Caroline Ready and Kambria Carter both scored one goal in the victory. The Lady Mustangs followed up that win with a 2-0 victory against R.L. Turner and a 1-1 tie against The Colony. Ready and senior Gracie Murillo each had a goal in the win against Turner. Murrilo has five goals on the season.
The Colony (1-1-1) opened district play with a convincing 6-0 victory win versus Turner. Seniors Lauren Gauthier, Sarah Baugh, Brianna Ortega, Kristen Sueltz, Cadence Tischler and sophomore Natalie Hernandez all scored a goal.
The Lady Cougars suffered a 2-0 loss to Frisco Reedy (2-1) five days later but played to a draw against Creekview on Jan. 27. Sophomore Angela Reynolds scored a goal in the first half of the game against Creekview.
Lone Star (0-1-2), Turner (0-3) and Newman Smith (0-3) are still in search of their first 9-5A victory.
Little Elm looks to get over 5-6A hump
The Lady Lobos are looking to right the ship in what is now their third season in 5-6A.
Little Elm has won just three district games in each of its first two seasons as a Class 6A school following three straight seasons with at least eight district wins.
Head coach Brian Swinney saw his Lady Lobos (1-2) start off conference play with a 2-1 victory over McKinney but they followed with back-to-back shutout setbacks against Denton Guyer and Prosper.
Junior Danielle Quintanilla has led a balanced scoring attack for Little Elm with five goals in her first six games.
Little Elm is tied with Guyer (1-2), McKinney (1-2) and Prosper Rock Hill (1-2) for fourth place.
Prosper (3-0) seeks a third consecutive run through 5-6A play without a loss. Allen (3-0) is challenging Prosper for the top spot, while McKinney Boyd (2-1) is one game behind both the two respective Lady Eagles squads.
