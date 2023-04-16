There are several outdoor events celebrating Earth Day happening in Carrollton and Lewisville this week such as ColorPalooza or Earth Day 2023. Take a look at five things to do in The Leader communities during the week of April 16.
Family board game night
Get ready to enjoy some quality family time with a bit of friendly competition at the Carrollton Public Library's family board game night. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hebron & Josey Library. Families are invited to come and play family-appropriate board games while bonding and having fun. For more information on the library’s family programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
Elm Fork trail cleanup
Volunteers are needed to help maintain Carrollton’s trails and parks, and you can be part of this work at the Elm Fork Trail Cleanup on Saturday, April 22. The event will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Elm Fork Nature Preserve. Participants will meet at the Elm Fork Nature Center, located within the preserve, and begin collecting litter as they walk down the main loop trail. Closed-toe shoes are required, and the city will provide trash bags, grabbers, gloves, and water. City staff will also be available to sign any service hour sheets after the event. To register for the Elm Fork Trail Cleanup and to learn more, visit cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow and select the April 22 event.
ColorPalooza
On Saturday, April 22, the 2023 Lewisville ColorPalooza is set to showcase the rich cultural, artistic, and eco-friendly spirit of Lewisville. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Old Town Lewisville and will offer attendees a day of creativity, education, interactive art activities, and displays. Admission and most activities are free, and attendees can participate in various activities such as DIY Tie Dye, kid's chalk, sand art, a public art project, recycle rainbow mural, rock painting with Lewisville Morning Rotary, face painting, and more. The event is family-friendly, and well-behaved pets on a leash are also welcome. The city will provide a street closure list and parking map closer to the event.
Earth Day 2023
Celebrate Earth Day 2023 with the City of Carrollton at the Josey Ranch Lake Library on Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. The event will feature workshops, an art contest, crafts, and more, with informational sessions from U.S. Plastics Pact and Republic Services, the city's solid waste provider. Attendees of all ages can participate in hands-on activities, such as creating a bee hotel, building compostable bird feeders, making seed balls, and painting flower pots. Join the Neighborhood Partnership Office and Denton County Master Gardeners to learn about tree planting, climate change, plastic pollution, Texas SmartScape, and other sustainable practices at the Josey Ranch Pocket Prairie located just behind the Library. RSVP is required, and attendees who visit every event booth will be entered into a raffle to win a prize.
Classic Car & Truck Show
If you're a fan of classic American muscle cars and collector's cars, don't miss the Classic Car & Truck Show on Sunday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Castle Hills Village Shops. The free show will feature the area's finest hot rods, classic cars, and trucks, some equipped with the latest technology. Car show entrants can register their cars between 8 a.m to 10 a.m. on the day of the event, with a $10 entry fee to put their car on display. Car show entrants are eligible to win awards and prizes in categories such as Castle Hills Pick and Best of Show Truck.
