There are a wide range of activities this week in Carrollton and Lewisville ranging from educational library events to Paws on the Square in downtown Carrollton. Take a look at five events in The Leader communities during the week of June 11.
Movie Matinees at the library
Bring the family out to Josey Ranch Lake Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 12, to enjoy a matinee movie with Carrollton Public Library staff. This event, open to ages 5 and older, is the perfect outing for adults and kids alike. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to curl up with while enjoying the movie. Enjoy a midday showing of the 1990s Disney Classic “Beauty and the Beast.”
VAL Art Talk: Lisa Huffaker
Join the Visual Art League of Lewisville for its monthly general meeting at Lewisville Grand Theater. Each month in conjunction with the general meeting, VAL produces an “Art Talk” series of known speakers and art demonstrations. This month, attendees will join poet and artist Lisa Huffaker in an exploration of the fusion of language, drawing, and collage. Lisa Huffaker creates poetry, collage, assemblage, artist’s books, and many combinations of these. The art talk takes place on June 13 at 7 p.m.
Rec Out!
Adults ages 18 and older with special needs are invited to participate in a recreational outing adventure on Tuesday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will meet at Crosby Recreation Center for games and activities before setting off in the city of Carrollton vehicle for lunch and an outing. The program is $20 for residents and $22 for non-residents; Participants will need to bring lunch money. Space is limited, and registration is required at cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow.
Denton County Master Gardeners: Roses in Your Garden
Learn the rules of thumb to succeed with roses. Presented by Pat and Don Edwards from Denton County Master Gardeners. Info session followed with a Q&A and no registration required. The activity will take place at the Lewisville Public Library in the Crawford Meeting Room on June 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Paws on the Square
Calling all dog lovers and their furry friends, head to Historic Downtown Carrollton Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a tail-wagging good time at the city of Carrollton’s seventh annual Paws on the Square event. Play, shop, learn, and adopt at this free, rain or shine, event for canines and their humans. Make a day of it with pet portraits, an agility course, a caricature artist, and pet-friendly vendors. JeTT Pets will be on-site to provide select free trimming services on a first-come, first-served basis.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media
