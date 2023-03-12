The owners of El Rincon Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar created the concept for the restaurant back in 2016, opening their doors in Historic Downtown Carrollton and bringing eclectic charm and warmth to the city all year long.
The Carrollton location isn’t their only location, as they ventured to open another El Rincon in Frisco in 2019, and another restaurant in Addison in 2021. The Frisco location recently closed in December 2022 due to COVID-19, but partner Rick Na said that they are currently working on their McKinney location, which is set to open sometime this summer.
“We’re basically a family-owned restaurant and we have Tex-Mex and authentic Mexican cuisine,” Na said. “Our concept is really rich on flavors and that’s kind of what we try to bring people back with, which is our unique flavors, and of course our customer service. Our motto is ‘come as guests, leave as family.’”
Besides the growth of their McKinney location, Na said that they are also working on venturing into the street taco concept. One of his favorite parts about being able to serve the local community is being able to make a difference.
“There’s a lot going on in the community and being able to make somebody, or make a family member happy, or make a difference in somebody’s life is one of the best things that we love doing," Na said. "That’s the feeling that we work for.”
Historic Downtown Carrollton continues to grow, bringing in more businesses and apartment complexes, helping local restaurants thrive, Na said. El Rincon recently won Small Business of the Year at Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce’s 53rd Annual Awards, and Na said that they are continually working to partner with the city and getting to know staff on a first name basis.
“The City of Carrollton does an amazing job of hosting events in the square,” said Susan Na, El Rincon business partner and Rick’s wife. “There's always something going on from events and involvement. The city always likes to include us as well in events and things like that. So, it's always a great partnership with the city and the community of people in Carrollton. I feel like everyone knows each other here and grew up together, and you know, they've all seen Downtown Carrollton develop into what it is now and everyone really loves it down here.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
