The exterior of El Rincon Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar located in Downtown Carrollton.
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar owners from left to right: Steven Kuy, Susan Na, and Rick Na.

The owners of El Rincon Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar created the concept for the restaurant back in 2016, opening their doors in Historic Downtown Carrollton and bringing eclectic charm and warmth to the city all year long.

The Carrollton location isn’t their only location, as they ventured to open another El Rincon in Frisco in 2019, and another restaurant in Addison in 2021. The Frisco location recently closed in December 2022 due to COVID-19, but partner Rick Na said that they are currently working on their McKinney location, which is set to open sometime this summer.

El Rincon Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar Blacken Fish Tacos, which are offered on the menu at the restaurant in Downtown Carrollton. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

