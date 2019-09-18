An 87-year old female driver drove her vehicle through a Carrollton jewelry store Wednesday morning. Police determined the accident was caused by driver error.
According to police, the woman told officers that her foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas, propelling her Hyundai Azera into the Texas Jewelry store in the 2600 block of North Josey Lane.
Assistant Fire Chief Debbie Carpenter said the fire department received a call reporting the accident around 11:55 a.m. One employee inside the store was treated for minor injuries and released, she said. The driver was not hurt.
