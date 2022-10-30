Major events in Lewisville and Carrollton are upcoming this week including Carrollton’s 12th Annual Festival at the Switchyard. Take a look at five events that are happening this week in the Leader communities.
Books for treats
Patrons of all ages are invited to wear their Halloween costumes to either Carrollton Public Library location on Monday, Oct. 31, to pick out a free book while supplies last. Free books are available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library (1700 Keller Springs Road) and Hebron & Josey Library (4220 N. Josey Lane).
12th Annual Festival at the Switchyard
The City of Carrollton is excited to bring the annual Festival at the Switchyard to the streets of Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street) Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This yearly event is held the first Saturday of each November and will have performances across all genres and decades. This year’s event will be headlined by Grammy award-winning rock band Soul Asylum, with multi-platinum selling artists Hoobastank, Lit, and Marcy Playground opening the evening entertainment.
Fall colors hike
Each Tuesday in the month of November, residents can check out the glowing pecans, flaming sumac, or blushing oaks along the trails on a self-guided exploration of Lewisville neighborhood parks with a one hour hike. Starting the hiking season off is a hike through The Tom “Old Man” McCutcheon Disc Golf Course located at 600 Sandy Beach Rd., in Lewisville. The event will be on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Art pop-ups in the plaza
To finish out the art pop-ups in the plaza events, Darla Bostick will be in the Wayne Ferguson Plaza demonstrating live art on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bostick is a member of the Visual Art League of Lewisville and she regularly presents art workshops and retreats in the U.S. and abroad. She will be demonstrating how to create travel art journals.
Acoustic jam session
On Friday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater, there will be an acoustic jam session where all acoustic instruments and levels are welcome. This weekly open jam and song circle is open to all music genres and sponsored by the Visual Art League of Lewisville. For more information on the event, visit www.lewisvillegrand.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
