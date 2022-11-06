Carrollton and Lewisville have a variety of activities and events to participate in the week of Nov. 6, offering festive opportunities for the community to engage in. Take a look at the top five things to do in the Leader communities this week.
Veterans Day celebration
The City of Carrollton will honor the service and sacrifice of area military members and their families at the annual Veterans Day Celebration Thursday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Carrollton Senior Center located at 1720 Keller Springs Road. Registration is required by Saturday, November 5. Due to limited seating, attendance is limited to veterans and a guest or widows and widowers and a guest. The New Horizons Band Dallas will entertain attendees with a patriotic performance. To register, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow. For more information, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/events.
Saturdays on the Square: Cocoa for Coats
Join the City of Carrollton in an evening of giving with Cocoa for Coats at Saturdays on the Square in Historic Downtown Carrollton on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees are invited to swap their new or lightly worn coats and winter garments for a delicious cup of hot cocoa. Community partner Metrocrest Services will be distributing the generously donated outerwear to those in the community who are most in need. Saturdays on the Square is a free, recurring event in Downtown Carrollton. Each month features a different theme for families to take part in. To learn more about Saturdays on the Square as well as other Downtown Carrollton events, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/downtown.
Fall family campout
Join the City of Carrollton for a night under the stars at the Fall Family Campout on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the R.E. Good Soccer Complex located at 2355 Sandy Lake Road. Begin setting up camp at 3 p.m. and then relax with an evening full of games, family fun, and a guided nature hike. The night will also include dinner and a movie. Campsites must be clear by 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Breakfast will be provided as everyone breaks camp. Campers must bring their own camping equipment. Registration is required for each camper at www.cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow, and on-site registration will be available from 3 p.m. to nightfall. The cost is $10 per camper or $8 for Saturday dinner and a movie only.
Fall colors hike
Discover glowing pecans, flaming sumac, and blushing oaks along the trails on a self-guided exploration of Lewisville neighborhood parks with a one hour fall color hike. This week on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 12 to 1 p.m., interested individuals are welcome to visit Thrive Nature Park located at 1951 S. Valley Pkwy. Lewisville, Texas 75067 and join others in a fall hike. Registration is not required.
Holiday Sip & Shop
On Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m., Old Town Lewisville shops, restaurants and venues will be kicking off the holiday season at the Holiday Sip & Shop. Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to festive live music, purchase unique gifts and decor, enjoy tasty treats, drinks and participate in special events and giveaways as they stroll through the charming downtown holiday lights.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
