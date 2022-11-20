Several events in Carrollton and Lewisville are focused on the holidays and the fall weather, encouraging residents to celebrate with family and loved ones. Take a look at the top five things to do in The Leader communities the week of Nov. 20:
Thanksgiving movie night
Join the Carrollton Public Library staff on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. for a special Thanksgiving Movie Night at Hebron & Josey Library located at 4220 N. Josey Lane. The community is invited to sing along with friends and family as at the library’s showing of “Sing 2.” For more information about the library’s various family programs and events, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/library.
Fall colors hike
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the next fall colors hike will take place at Tower Bay located at East Copperas Branch Park Trail, 3000 N Stemmons Freeway on the east side of I- 35 along Lewisville Lake, just south of the Lewisville Lake bridge. The hike will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. at Copperas Branch Park.
Shop small Saturday
On Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lewisville residents are invited to Flourish Flower and Gifts located at 156 W Main Street, Lewisville, for a fun day of shopping and cookies with Santa. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Santa will be visiting shoppers at the storefront and Lewisville residents are encouraged to come out.
Holiday in the Plaza
Castle Hills’ annual Holiday in the Plaza and tree lighting returns on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. Holiday in the Plaza takes place at the Castle Hills Village Shops located at 2540 King Arthur Blvd. at Lady of the Lake in the Castle Hills community. Holiday in the Plaza is full of family-friendly holiday activities including photo ops with Santa and live reindeer. The fun also includes bounce houses, holiday-themed activities and entertainment, and more. Santa will light the iconic Castle Hills 68-foot tree after sunset.
Small business Saturday
Small businesses play a key role in helping Carrollton thrive and this weekend, the community is encouraged to show their support by shopping or dining locally for Small Business Saturday. The event is all day on Saturday, Nov. 26 during downtown business hours.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
