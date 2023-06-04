Art exhibits, movie nights, game nights, and more will allow for plenty to do for Carrollton and Lewisville residents this week. Take a look at five things to do in the Leader communities during the week of June 4.
‘Botanicals’ exhibition
In this exhibition presented by the Visual Art League of Lewisville, members will showcase a diverse and exciting selection of artists and artworks. These artworks reflect the artists’ unique interpretations, interactions, observations, and expressions of the abundant flora we encounter daily through a variety of media. Take a stroll through the Education Wing Gallery of the Lewisville Grand Theater to find images that evoke the feeling of connection and understanding in a given life. This exhibition will be on view through June 24. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during public events at the Lewisville Grand Theater.
Movie matinees at the library
Bring the family out to Josey Ranch Lake Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 5, to enjoy a matinee movie with Carrollton Public Library staff. This event, open to ages 5 and older, is the perfect outing for adults and kids alike. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to curl up with while enjoying the movie. Enjoy a midday showing of the 90s Disney classic “The Rescuers Down Under.”
Special needs family game night
Families and friends of all ages and abilities are invited to Rosemeade Recreation Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, for a one-of-a-kind family game night. The center’s back gym will be reserved to ensure attendees can participate in crafts, open basketball play, and games in a calmer and quieter environment. Registration is required to attend and is available at cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow.
CYT Presents ‘Godspell’
Join CYT Dallas and prepare for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty, and love in “Godspell.” An eclectic blend of songs ranging in style from pop to vaudeville is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. The show will take place at Lewisville Grand Theater on June 9 at 7 p.m., June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and June 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $16 and can be purchased at cytdallas.org.
Saturdays on the Square
Bring the whole family to Historic Downtown Carrollton on Saturday, June 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a gardening party at Saturdays on the Square. Get creative at this DIY potting bar event with succulents. One container, one plant, and soil will be provided while supplies last. Saturdays on the Square is a free, recurring event in Downtown Carrollton. Each month features a different theme for families to take part in.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
