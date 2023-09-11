The city of Carrollton is excited to announce the full entertainment lineup for the free 13th annual Festival at the Switchyard. This year’s event promises to be another year of fun for the whole family, with free concerts from headlining entertainment and local performances, free live children’s entertainment, and free rides and games on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Downtown Carrollton.
Previously released mainstage entertainment includes music from School of Rock, JPGR (A Beatles Tribute), The Dale Gibbs Band, RED (Taylor Swift Tribute), Emerald City Band, and Infinite Journey, all leading up to the Grammy-nominated alt rock band Fuel opening for multi-platinum rock band Collective Soul.
Throughout the day, between mainstage band performances, a variety of local talent will entertain the crowd in front of the stage. Entertainment begins at 11 a.m. with Blalack Middle School Dance Ensemble kicking off the festivities, following the National Anthem. Dance E Motion will then show off their line dancing, before the lovely ladies of the Class Act Tap Company provide sparkling entertainment with their tap-dancing skills.
SideKicks Martial Arts will perform a demonstration of their skill, coordination, and athleticism. Motion, The Studio will also perform in front of the stage with an energetic display of dancing and cheerleading. In the afternoon, the award-winning Newman Smith Troyanns Drill Team will demonstrate their amazing routines for the crowd. K-Pop Dance Dallas will share their love of K-pop with the audience in a thrilling dance performance. To round out the front of stage performances, Cypher Dance Co. will also give a K-pop dance performance to remember.
During the festival, visit the Plaza Arts Center located right next to the main stage. There will be additional festival craft vendors inside as well as free arcade games for all ages to enjoy. Relive fond memories with an exciting game of pinball, challenge friends and family to a dance-off playing Dance Dance Revolution, or chase dreams of rock stardom with Guitar Hero. These games and more will be available in the plaza until 7 p.m.
While enjoying all the performances and vendor booths the festival has to offer, attendees can be on the lookout for strolling entertainment on the square throughout the day. The DFW Avengers will return for super photo opportunities with festival goers. The talented husband and wife duo of David and Amanda Slick will entertain and amaze with their top-notch juggling, stilt walking, and hula-hooping antics. Lastly, magician Chris Hester will make any moment magical with his close-up, sleight-of-hand, and parlor tricks sure to cast illusion on even the strongest skeptic.
The Festival at the Switchyard is the perfect opportunity to have fun with the whole family, with a variety of free rides, games, and other activities. Young attendees can enjoy the zipline or the bungee trampolines, and the young at heart can enjoy the 25-foot-tall fun slide and state-of-the art video game truck, along with many other attractions. There will also be free face painting, balloon twisting, arts and crafts, carnival games, spin art, and caricature art available. Rides and games close at 7 p.m., and the face painting, balloon twisting, caricature artist, and spin art booths close at 6 p.m.
In addition to enjoying the free entertainment, families can grab a bite to eat from the variety of food vendors lining the streets or from one of the many downtown restaurants.
Main stage schedule* is as follows:
National Anthem at 11:05 a.m.
School of Rock (North Dallas) at 12 p.m.
JPGR (A Beatles Tribute) at 1 p.m.
Dale Gibbs Band at 2 p.m.
RED (Taylor Swift Tribute) at 3:10 p.m.
Emerald City Band at 4:20 p.m.
Infinite Journey at 5:50 p.m.
Fuel at 7:20 p.m.
Collective Soul at 8:50 p.m.
Front of stage schedule* is as follows:
Blalack Middle School Dance Ensemble at 11:08 a.m.
Dance E Motion at 11:20 a.m.
Class Act Tap Company at 11:40 a.m.
SideKicks Martial Arts at 12:40 p.m.
Motion, The Studio at 1:40 p.m.
Newman Smith Troyanns Drill Team at 2:50 p.m.
K-Pop Dance Dallas at 2:55 p.m.
Cypher Dance Co. at 4 p.m.
Strolling entertainment is as follows:
DFW Avengers
Juggler David Slick
Hula Hoop Artist Amanda Slick
Magician Chris Hester
*All times are approximate and may be subject to slight changes.
