The city of Carrollton is excited to announce the full entertainment lineup for the free 13th annual Festival at the Switchyard. This year’s event promises to be another year of fun for the whole family, with free concerts from headlining entertainment and local performances, free live children’s entertainment, and free rides and games on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Downtown Carrollton.

Previously released mainstage entertainment includes music from School of Rock, JPGR (A Beatles Tribute), The Dale Gibbs Band, RED (Taylor Swift Tribute), Emerald City Band, and Infinite Journey, all leading up to the Grammy-nominated alt rock band Fuel opening for multi-platinum rock band Collective Soul.


