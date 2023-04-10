Stalee Fields

Hebron head girls golf coach Jeff Fields talks strategy with his daughter, Stalee, before she tees off on a hole in the District 6-6A girls golf tournament at Bear Creek Golf Club. Stalee won the individual title with a 147.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

When Hebron sophomore Stalee Fields needed to be at her best, she backed it up with solid play to win the District 6-6A girls golf tournament with a 147. She shot rounds of 75 and 72 to beat Coppell freshman Alicia Bellendir (77-74, 151) by four strokes to capture the individual title at Bear Creek Golf Club.

Fields credited her short game as a big reason why she won the tournament, but overall, she was consistent at every level. She was particularly sharp on day two, making three birdies compared to just one double bogey.

