Hebron head girls golf coach Jeff Fields talks strategy with his daughter, Stalee, before she tees off on a hole in the District 6-6A girls golf tournament at Bear Creek Golf Club. Stalee won the individual title with a 147.
When Hebron sophomore Stalee Fields needed to be at her best, she backed it up with solid play to win the District 6-6A girls golf tournament with a 147. She shot rounds of 75 and 72 to beat Coppell freshman Alicia Bellendir (77-74, 151) by four strokes to capture the individual title at Bear Creek Golf Club.
Fields credited her short game as a big reason why she won the tournament, but overall, she was consistent at every level. She was particularly sharp on day two, making three birdies compared to just one double bogey.
Fields’ efforts on the course led to Hebron placing second in the team standings and qualifying for the Region I-6A Tournament, where the Lady Hawks will look to defend their title and also qualify for the state tournament for the third consecutive season. Hebron won its first state title two years ago and finished in fifth place last year.
Hebron had to reload this season after losing 10 seniors to graduation, including four Division I signees. It was a struggle for the Lady Hawks to begin the season as the newcomers got adjusted to the varsity level, but head coach Jeff Fields commended his team for their improvement in the past couple of months.
Stalee Fields is the lone returner from the top five of Hebron’s lineup, meaning her role has been quite different. She has transitioned from being one of the top players on the team to be a leader. And it’s a role that she has accepted and excelled in.
Leadership is a role that Fields has not only learned from her former teammates, but also from her father, Jeff, who is in his second season as Hebron’s head coach. Jeff got Stalee into golf when she was younger and has blossomed into a Division I prospect.
Stalee shot 154 at last year’s state tournament and will look to build on that score. Of course, she’ll have to get through the regional tournament first and obtain a high finish to book a trip back to Georgetown. The regional tournament is slated for April 17-18 at Tangle Ridge Golf in Grand Prairie.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Fields chats about winning the 6-6A tournament, her best tournament, adjusting to the role of team leader and the opportunity to compete for her father.
SLM: Congrats on winning the district title. What was working well for you?
SF: It felt great. The team came out and was super supportive, and that was fun. All of the hard work paid off. I putted really well today and I kept it in the fairway, out of trouble. Pretty consistent. I didn’t really have any huge mess-ups. I was just stable throughout the tournament.
SLM: Your father mentioned your short game. How much did you feel that your putting and short-range abilities helped you in the district tournament?
SF: A lot. I’ve been working on my swing a lot. Sometimes it goes awry, but I can usually back up my game with my short game.
SLM: How would you assess your overall season?
SF: It’s been great. I’ve had a lot of fun, the team has been great. It’s really fun to be competitive and for us to move on to the next level.
SLM: Hebron qualified for the regional tournament. What is the team’s expectation going into that event?
SF: One shot at a time. (District 6-6A tournament) is a big win for us. Regionals is regionals. We’re going to go out and make as many big shots as we can. We have no expectations. We just want to have fun.
SLM: Earlier this season, you shot 64 in the Swing for the Cure Tournament. What was working well for you?
SF: That tournament was a high, a highlight for me. Everything really worked out. I felt really confident. Feeling that, experiencing that made me feel more comfortable in a position of leadership and being on top of the leader board.
SLM: Hebron lost several key scorers from last season’s state tournament team to graduation. How well have the newcomers come along?
SF: We lost a lot of seniors. That was hard. But that was last year and we have to move on. A lot of the girls looked up to that team and I’ve gotten to show them how we did it and how we’re going to do it. We’re filling the shoes that were left by those seniors.
SLM: How great has it been to have your father as your high school coach?
SF: It’s been great. He sees everything and talks me through it. You get to go home and talk about it. You never get to leave the game of golf. It becomes a lifestyle, and my dad has created that for me. He got me into it and made it a priority. It’s become a priority in my life.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.