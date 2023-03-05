With art exhibits, library events, live music, and more happening in Carrollton and Lewisville this week, it’s likely all residents will be able to find activities to do. Take a look at five things to do in the Leader communities during the week of March 5.
‘A History of Lewisville Schools’
Visit the Lewisville Visitor Information Center to see an exhibit titled "A History of Lewisville Schools" from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit aims to showcase the evolution of Lewisville schools from a group of rural schools scattered across the plains in the 1840s to the present-day Lewisville ISD, which serves over 50,000 students. Visitors can expect to see archival photographs, drawings, maps, deeds, yearbook and newspaper articles, and static displays of items related to former LISD facilities and students. One unique feature of the exhibit is that visitors will be permitted to write messages on the chalkboard walls to express their pride in Lewisville ISD.
The HERstory of Women’s Suffrage and Cooking
Carrollton Public Library is organizing an event to commemorate International Women's Day, which will take place on Wednesday, March 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library. The event is open to all adults, and attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the connection between cooking, recipes, and the women's suffrage movement through a presentation by local author Beth Banning. Her book, “A Life Worth Remembering: The Raw Beginnings of the Women's Suffrage Movement in Texas,” will be discussed.
Sustainable Eating & Nutrition Know-How
On Saturday, March 11, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., the Carrollton Public Library is organizing a health and wellness program at Josey Ranch Lake Library. The program will enlighten attendees on the significance of consuming both sustainable and healthy food. Some of the topics to be discussed include the relationship between food choices, personal health, and the environment, as well as debunking common food myths. Attendees will also have the opportunity to create their own indoor garden growing kit while learning about urban gardening and other food-related tips. This program is a collaboration with the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth. To register, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library, select Programs & Events, and locate the Sustainable Eating & Nutrition Know-How event.
Saturdays on the Square: Outdoor Movie Night
On Saturday, March 11, the City of Carrollton is inviting everyone to spend an evening under the stars at Historic Downtown Carrollton for Saturdays on the Square. The event will feature a free screening of the popular baseball movie, “The Sandlot” (1993), rated PG. The movie will begin at sunset, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. While downtown, take a break to visit one of the many unique shops for some snacks or even have dinner with the entire family. Saturdays on the Square is a recurring, cost-free event that takes place every month in Downtown Carrollton. Each event has a distinct theme that families can enjoy. To learn more about Saturdays on the Square and other Downtown Carrollton events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/downtown or call 972-466-9135.
Texas Tunes: Dale Watson
At 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, country singer Dale Watson will be performing in the Lewisville Grand Theater's Huffines Performance Hall. Despite being born in Alabama, Watson is known for his Texan roots and has been performing country music from a young age. He has achieved worldwide recognition, including appearances on Late Night with David Letterman and Austin City Limits, and has been inducted into the Austin Music Hall of Fame. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available in two tiers, with Tier 1 priced at $35 and Tier 2 priced at $25, which can be purchased at www.lewisvillegrand.com. Lewisville residents can purchase select tickets for $20, subject to availability, at The Grand with proof of residency.
