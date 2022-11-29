Crime opportunities increase during the holiday season and police departments across the metroplex are urging residents to take extra precautions. Take a look at five safety tips to help keep you and your neighbors safe.
Preventing Package Theft
Don’t leave packages containing gifts out too long. Having packages delivered to a P.O. Box, Amazon locker, or FedEx or UPS location is a good way to make sure to keep gifts safe, according to the Carrollton Police Department.
Packages should also be retrieved as soon as possible. If you know you can’t get to the package immediately, ask a neighbor for help.
Shopping Tips
If possible, try to shop during the day and avoid peak periods. When leaving the car, make sure to not leave anything that could be perceived as valuable in plain sight. Placing all valuables in the trunk of the vehicle will help make you less of a target, according to the Carrollton Police Department.
When home, park vehicles in the garage or lock the doors when taking packages in and out of the house. Avoid having a full car of gifts all at once, this will increase the chances of your car being broken into.
Carry a small purse or fanny pack with you when shopping. This will make you a less attractive target to pursue snatchers.
Safety at Home
Keep windows and sliding glass doors secure and if possible, install a secondary blocking device on all accessible windows and sliding glass doors to prevent home burglaries. For those interested in installing an alarm, check to see if the alarm company or installer is licensed in Texas as required by law.
Personal Safety
Stay alert of your surroundings and the people nearby at all times. Don’t get distracted by devices since it’s easy to be caught off-guard while talking or texting, the Carrollton Police Department said. It’s also a good idea to keep a record of all credit card numbers in a safe place and if your car is lost or stolen, immediately contact the card companies.
After the Holidays
After opening presents, don’t pile up empty gift boxes of valuable items on the street for trash pickup, such as a new computer, new phone, etc. Break down boxes or cut them up to ensure the chances of being robbed are low. If the valuable items are visible, this may increase the chances of being robbed.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
