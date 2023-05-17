The wheelchair and seated events may not receive as much notoriety as the other events at the UIL state track and field championships.
But for Flower Mound senior Abigail Counts, last Friday was one for the record books. She not only left Mike Myers Stadium with state titles in the seated shot put, wheelchair 100-meter dash and wheelchair 400, but she broke the state record in all three events.
With a distance of 19-10.75, Counts obliterated the old record in the girls seated shot put. The previous record was 18-4, set by Comal Canyon’s Abby Dunkin in 2014. In the 400 wheelchair, Counts won with a time of 1:05.34 – more than 15 second faster than the event’s runner-up. And in the 100 wheelchair, she posted a winning time of 18.68.
"She doesn't quite get the recognition that she deserves," said Andrew Cook, Flower Mound head coach. “Fortunately, she did this time, because if you think about it, you could have had somebody who wasn't as good in the shot put as in the 100 and 400. But she had a state record in the shot put and the 100 and 400. It was just an unbelievable day. As she rounded the turn in the 400, it brought a tear to my eye to see her fly by and perform like that."
Hebron junior Ritvika Kondakrindi also earned a spot on the medal stand after she claimed silver in the 100 wheelchair in 21 seconds-flat.
Marcus senior Emma Sralla, meanwhile, was out to cement a legacy in the girls’ discus.
Sralla has been chasing the national record of 198-9 set by Olympian Shelbi Vaughn from Mansfield Legacy in 2012, and Saturday she came close to breaking Vaughn’s state-meet record of 187-10.
Having already produced two of the top eight discus throws in national history this season, with marks of 195-10 and 193-8, she cemented her status Saturday afternoon by winning her second straight state title with a throw of 184 feet.
“I knew that the weather was going to be a factor, and ultimately I just wanted to compete and do my best,” she said. “I had been sick the week before, and I was just trying to get everything together and try to end my high-school career on a good note. I wasn’t thinking about breaking the record again, but being proud of how I finished.”
Coppell senior Skyler Schuller had to battle through changes in the starting time of the Class 6A girls pole vault. The event was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday, but it was delayed by three hours because of inclement weather.
However, Coppell head coach Landon Wren said that nothing was going to stop Schuller from what she wanted to accomplish, which was to win her first state title. Nothing stopped her that day. Although she missed her first attempt, Schuller made a “slight adjustment.” That move paid off in a big way, and she went on to capture first place with a height of 13-6.
"She was super-excited at the end," Wren said. "After being so close the last two years and finishing second, finally getting the elusive gold medal was exciting. It wasn't as nerve-racking, not as tired of a race as it was last year. She just kind of took care of business.
“She cleared 13-6 and was waiting to see if anybody else would clear it, and when no one did, the gold medal was hers. After that, it was about how high she could jump. It was awesome to see that smile on her face."
Flower Mound came into last weekend seeking to repeat as the Class 6A state champion. But not only did the Lady Jaguars have a target on their backs, they also had battle with weather delays, a couple of changes in the meet schedule and at least one race restart.
Although Flower Mound fell short of their goal – settling for third place – the determination that the Lady Jaguars showed in the elements brought a smile to Cook’s face.
For senior Riley Ward, a weather delay in the high jump proved to be a good thing. She missed her first two attempts in the state meet – both at 5-4 – before the event was delayed because of lightning. Upon resumption, Ward cleared the bar on her third attempt and then at 5-6 and 5-8 before finishing as the state runner-up.
Seniors Samantha and Nicole Humphries also had to contend with the elements. Lightning in the area forced the 3,200 to delayed after one mile. Upon resumption, the Humphries sisters went on to place in the top three, with Samantha earning second in 10:22.84 and Nicole third in 10:23.22. In the 1,600, Samantha was the runner-up in 4:48.4 and Nicole was third in 4:50.39.
Lewisville earned a return trip to the medal stand in the relays, and did some in record-breaking fashion. The team of seniors Bre’Anna Harlin and Te’Anna Harlin, and juniors Paislee Allen and Sydnee Wilson broke the school records in the 4x100 and 4x200, with times of 45.59 and 1:36.36, respectively.
“I’m pleased with how the girls performed,” said Heather Hanchak-Moss, Lewisville head coach. “They peaked at the right time and ran their fastest times ever. They definitely left their mark in LHS track history.”
