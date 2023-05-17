The wheelchair and seated events may not receive as much notoriety as the other events at the UIL state track and field championships.

But for Flower Mound senior Abigail Counts, last Friday was one for the record books. She not only left Mike Myers Stadium with state titles in the seated shot put, wheelchair 100-meter dash and wheelchair 400, but she broke the state record in all three events.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments