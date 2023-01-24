Flower Mound girls swim

The Flower Mound girls swim team poses for pictures with the District 6-6A first-place trophy at the Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center on Saturday. The Jaguars captured first place in both the boys and girls divisions.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

LEWISVILLE – Flower Mound’s swim team has been a force in Tony Arbogast’s four seasons as head coach.

But for as much success as the Jaguars have experienced in the pool over that span of time, the one team that no one has been able to overtake is perennial state power Southlake Carroll. Last season, the Lady Jaguars cracked triple digits in the district meet. Flower Mound finished with 113 points. However, that was nowhere close to Carroll’s 234 points.

