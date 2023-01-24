LEWISVILLE – Flower Mound’s swim team has been a force in Tony Arbogast’s four seasons as head coach.
But for as much success as the Jaguars have experienced in the pool over that span of time, the one team that no one has been able to overtake is perennial state power Southlake Carroll. Last season, the Lady Jaguars cracked triple digits in the district meet. Flower Mound finished with 113 points. However, that was nowhere close to Carroll’s 234 points.
Fast-forward to last week’s District 6-6A meet at Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center, and teams were relieved not to see the Dragons. Coppell, Hebron, Flower Mound, Hebron, Marcus, Lewisville, Plano, Plano East and Plano West won’t have to compete against Carroll until next month in the state meet as the Dragons are in a different district and region for each of the next two seasons following the UIL’s biennial realignment meeting last year.
Flower Mound swam to form, cruising to a pair of victories with the Lady Jaguars totaling 170 points and the Jaguar boys tallying 162.
“It was great,” Arbogast said. “It was great for these kids because they work so hard. Swim season is a long grind with it starting all the way back in August to get to this point.”
Flower Mound’s top-end talent was on full display as the Jaguars won 14 events, but Coppell, Marcus, Plano, East and West all came out with individual wins over the course of the two-day event. Aside from Flower Mound, the Coppell boys were the lone team in 6-6A to crack triple-digits at the meet. The Cowboys finished with 127 points.
Flower Mound was paced by its relays, which left Westside Aquatic Center with five victories. The Jaguars started Saturday’s swim finals by sweeping the 200-yard medley relay. The Lady Jaguars’ quartet of Clair Uliasz, Naomi Shah, Halina Panczyszyn and Manasvi Pindi won in a time of 1:47.54, while the team of Luke Garrett, Noah Park, Sebastian Marrujo and Putu Jaya won the boys’ event in 1:39.54. Flower Mound also posted a sweep of the boys and girls 400 freestyle relays, while scoring a victory in the girls 200 freestyle relay.
“They’ve been great,” Arbogast said of Flower Mound’s relays. “That was something going into the meet we wanted to do. Relays are where you can really score some team points. I’m really proud of how they did.”
It was the start of a big day for Panczyszyn and Garrett. Panczyszyn finished the day with four victories. She earned district titles in the girls 100 butterfly (58.01) and 100 backstroke (55.92), while also teaming with Pindi, Laney Weiland and Ola Wozniak to earn top honors in the 400 freestyle relay (3:36.24).
Garrett also won four district titles. In addition to his win in the 200 freestyle relay, he won gold in the 200 freestyle (1:41.94), 100 freestyle (46.69) and also with Marrujo, Aubrey Jaya and Putu Jaya in the 400 freestyle relay (3:09.31).
“They’re key pieces to our team,” Arbogast said of Panczyszyn and Garrett. “The work that they put into practice, you see it come out in events and meets like this.”
Shah also won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:04.49. Putu Jaya beat Marcus’ Kris Podsiadlo in a close finish in the 50 freestyle. Jaya posted a winning time of 21.41. Podsiallo was second in 21.47. Marrujo won the district title in the boys 100 butterfly in 51.54. Aubrey Jaya kept the gold medals coming for Flower Mound after he won the boys 500-yard freestyle in 4:42.93.
Coppell enjoyed a productive meet as well, with junior Sean Li garnering male swimmer of the meet honors. Li finished in the top four in four events. He was crowned district champion in the 100 breaststroke (57.55) and 200 freestyle relay, and also swam to third in the 50 freestyle (21.5) and helped to lead the 200 medley relay to a second-place finish. Li teamed with Arjun Baindur, Jonathan Ting and Gabriel Campos in the 200 medley relay, and with Campos, Nathan Kim and Ting in the 200 freestyle relay.
Campos, a freshman, also won the 6-6A title in the boys 200 individual medley (1:55.49).
Coppell junior Katelyn Jost began the postseason with a bang, capturing district titles in both the 200 freestyle (1:53.38) and 500 freestyle (5:01.65). She is also bound for the Region II-6A meet in the 200 freestyle relay, where she, Annie Chang, Belen Campos and Cynthia Zhao finished in third place in 1:41.12, as well as in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Jost, Campos, Chang and Nalini Agnihotri placed fourth in a time of 3:40.83.
Female swimmer of the meet honors went to Plano senior Emma Hrasko. Hrasko was a top-three finisher in four events with wins in the 50 freestyle (23.82) and 100 freestyle (51.98). She helped to lead the Lady Wildcats to second place in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.91) and third in the 200 medley relay (1:50.74). Hrasko teamed with Anna Nishizaki, Mari Nishizaki and Lola Rajoelina in the 200 freestyle relay, and with Anna Nishizaki, Anh Nguyen and Rajoelina in the 200 medley relay.
All three Plano ISD schools left the Westside Aquatic Center with at least one district title. East senior Isabella Perreira dominated in girls 1-meter diving, finishing with a winning score of 388.5 points.
West senior Megan Appel clocked the top time in the girls 200 IM, finishing in 2:07.9, and was the runner-up in the 500 freestyle in 5:03.56.
Marcus took home a couple of gold medals, qualifying several individuals for the regional meet in the process. Senior Teague Bates outlasted Plano senior Talan Blackmon in the boys 1-meter diving. Bates won with 432.65 points, just 4.05 points ahead of Blackmon’s 428.6.
The Marauders’ second gold of the day came courtesy of sophomore Jake Schwendinger. He won a close finish in the 100 backstroke in a time of 54.24, just ahead of second-place Ting’s 54.42.
Lewisville will also have representation in the Region II-6A meet. Leading the charge for the Farmers was senior Nicholas Allen, who swam to third in the 500 freestyle in 4:57.04 and to fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:48. He holds the school record for fastest time in both events.
Hebron freshman Avery Nguyen is a regional qualifier in three events. He was fifth in the boys 100 fly in a time of 55.9 and sixth in the 100 backstroke in 56.26. He also teamed with Beckett Slavin, Alan Gasc and Nigel Duplessis in the 400 freestyle relay, which placed fifth in 3:31.39.
Gasc is also bound for the regional meet in the 200 freestyle.
Mollie Cho qualified for the regional meet in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, while Kristen Dillard advanced in the 50 freestyle.
Hebron’s girls 400 freestyle relay, girls 200 medley relay and girls 200 freestyle relay also punched their tickets into the regional meet.
All swimmers and relays who finished within the top four at the district meet will automatically qualify for the Region II-6A meet, scheduled for Feb. 3-4 back at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center.
