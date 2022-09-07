Forestwood Middle School.jpeg

Stranger Things actor Tristan Spohn visits with Forestwood Middle School Theatre Arts classes.

 Photo courtesy of Lewisville ISD

There’s little doubt that Netflix’s smash hit series Stranger Things has introduced (or in some cases, re-introduced) plenty of elements into the modern pop culture lexicon. But beyond Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and Dungeons & Dragons, it has also jumpstarted the careers of many young actors, including Richardson native Tristan Spohn, who portrays Two in several episodes of season four.

Wanting to share his story and advice with other aspiring actors across DFW, Spohn recently visited with students in Forestwood Middle School’s theatre arts program. He and FMS theatre arts teacher Crystal King connected several years ago while on the set of a film being shot in Dallas. King, wanting to give her students the opportunity to hear from an actor they would immediately recognize, reached out to Spohn.

