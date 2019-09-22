Carrollton resident Richard Fleming launched his campaign for the Democratic primary for the US House of Representative Texas 24th Congressional District on Friday.
The 24th district encompasses: A snippet of North Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Lewisville, Coppell, Irving, Southlake, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Hurst and Colleyville.
Fleming's family has lived six generations in Texas Congressional District 24. After graduating R.L. Turner High school Fleming attended Cameron University on a football scholarship in 1986 and played on Cameron’s 1987 Football National Championship Team. He received his BBA Finance and his Master’s Degree from Cameron and received executive education from Dartmouth College- Tuck School of Business.
Fleming said his life is a living, breathing example of the American Dream. He said from his earliest years living in Denison Texas Housing projects and on food stamps to becoming a nationally recognized business owner and respected community leader that he is thankful for the education and opportunities that have led him to where he is today.
In 2009 Fleming was elected the first black school board member for the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD where he served for nine years. He has advocated in Austin and in Washington DC for increased funding for teachers, tax and healthcare reform.
Fleming said he is in this race because he believes that we need a congressman that understands local people and local needs and is focused on extending the hand of opportunity to young people and their families, so that we build the middle class and always try and give the next generation more than we had ourselves.
“I know all about the American Dream, I have lived it for myself," Fleming said. "But too many young people in our community are not able to follow the same path and realize their ambitions, and I want to take my work for our community to Congress so we can rebuild that dream. I have a lifetime of living, learning, serving and raising a family in the Texas Congressional 24th, and I am the only Democratic candidate that has the proven leadership skills, and deep roots in the community."
