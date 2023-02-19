Te'Zhan Francois Newman Smith

Newman Smith freshman Te’Zhan Francois and the Trojan boys basketball team finished the regular season as champion of District 9-5A.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

Players and coaches on the Newman Smith boys basketball team stepped to the top of the ladder to cut down the net following Tuesday’s 69-63 double-overtime victory over Frisco Wakeland to celebrate the Trojans clinching the District 9-5A title.

Winning district titles has become quite frequent for Smith as of late. This year marked the third conference championship won by the Trojans over the last four seasons. Smith has been dominant in league play during that span of play, having gone 62-7 in district since the 2019-20 season.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments