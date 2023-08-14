CARROLLTON – As Newman Smith head football coach Robert Boone watched his Trojans perform a special teams drill in Monday evening’s practice inside Rufus A. Tutt Fieldhouse, he also kept a close watch on the weather.
Boone has an app installed on his cell phone that monitors wet-bulb temperature, which is the lowest temperature that may be achieved by evaporative cooling of a water-wetted, ventilated surface. If the temperature exceeds 91.7 degrees, Boone, for safety reasons, won’t deem it safe for Newman Smith to practice outside in the heat.
With the real-feel temperature reaching 103 degrees – the 15th straight day of 100-degree plus weather in Carrollton – Boone wasn’t taking any chances. He confined the late-afternoon practice to the team’s indoor facility before shifting the scene outside about 20 minutes later when the wet-bulb temperature finally dipped below 91.7 degrees.
"In my career of 13 years, it might be the hottest camp that I have entered that I can remember,” he said. “The heat has been so excessive that it has been impossible with some of the guidelines that we have for safety to even go to practice. I just don't remember a time where our guys couldn't even go outside."
The hot weather has created for some intense position battles.
Newman Smith is a program that’s on the upswing, and a big reason was the all-around play of Demonte Greene. He finished last season with 948 receiving yards, eight touchdowns, four interceptions, 341 kick return yards and 128 punt return yards. But with Greene having graduated this spring, the Trojans have to replace his production. Boone said it will be a wide-receiver-by-committee approach this time around. Maxim Mingo and Demarion Hagans will lead the outside receivers, while Isaiah Washington and Adonis Anderson have also stepped up their efforts.
Junior tight end Alex Segura is another weapon that Newman Smith will have available at its disposal. He caught just five balls last season but four went for touchdowns. Boone also lauded Segura’s ability to run block.
"You can't replace a Demonte Greene,” Boone said. “Demonte Greene was one of the best football players that I've ever coached. He did it not only offensively, but on defense and special teams. But one thing that we're blessed is with young talent that worked with him and step up. It's going to be more of a collective effort to duplicate those numbers that Demonte Greene did. They're really hungry and special in their own ways."
Boone has praised the cohesiveness of the Trojans’ offensive line, which will be anchored by two-year starter Alex McClane, a junior. Senior Jason Torres returns at guard, and he will be joined up front by fellow seniors Scotty Brady, Terrance Molina and Rodnay Jackson.
The unity that Newman Smith has up front should open up a lot of running lanes for the Trojans’ three-headed monster of senior quarterback Pierson Rougeau and senior running backs Christopher Hughes Jr. and Jaden Coulter, who combined 1,971 rushing yards and 25 scores. Rougeau was a pure dual threat in the Trojan offense, having thrown for 1,368 yards and 14 touchdowns. He came into fall practice healthy after battling hip issues in each of the past two seasons.
“Even if there is a bad block, all three of us can make plays,” Coulter said.
Rougeau added, “We all had a great track season. We got a lot faster. The game has gotten slower to us because we all have another year of experience."
Newman Smith is an upward trajectory under Boone. His Trojans won six games last year for the first time since 2014, but also experienced heartbreak along the way, including a 21-18 loss to W.T. White in the penultimate game of the season to dash their playoff hopes. Newman Smith led 18-7 in the second half.
“It motivated me because I saw some of my brothers on the ground crying,” Rougeau said. “We made too many mistakes but it is what it is. We learned from those mistakes and we've moved on. This year, we're coming back with more confidence.”
Defensively, Newman Smith has several underclassmen that have emerged as starters. Boone said junior nose guard Jamal Jones is “coming into his own.” The Trojans are excited about the potential of 6-foot-3 defensive ends Cairyn Manning and Devyawn Wallace.
Height and athleticism is aplenty for Newman Smith, including in its secondary, which will lean on the experience of senior and SMU commit Jaylen Moses.
"He's one of a kind,” Boone said. “We're blessed to have him. What I love about Jaylen Moses is that he's a guy that has done everything that I've asked of him since I took this job. He's been one of the hardest workers.”
The Trojans look to several newcomers in the secondary to help overcome the loss of Greene. Boone has raved about the work put forth in the offseason by sophomore Evan Acton and senior Lewis Lee.
"We're going to be unstoppable,” Moses said.
Perhaps the best positional battle is at linebacker, where six players are battling to earn a starting job.
Newman Smith kicks off the 2023 season at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Standridge Stadium against Denton High.
"Our expectations are sky high,” Boone said. “My players and coaches accepted that challenge two years ago. What you have seen over those two seasons is seeing guys learn from those mistakes. We had a lot of great things happen in the 6-4 season and also had a lot of heartbreak in our losses. I think our guys remember those mistakes. I think with an older group, they're going to apply it and really succeed."
