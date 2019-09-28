Book sale

The Friends of the Carrollton Public Library will host two book sales to benefit library programming and events for kids, teens and adults.  The sales will be noon to 8 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 12. Both will be held at the Hebron and Josey Library (4220 N. Josey Lane).

"This is a great way for teachers to stock up their classrooms, for parents to get books for the children, and for adults just to get something fun to read,” said Cathy Stearns, Friends of the Library president. “All book genres are included, as well as records, CDs, DVDs and special items. If you are a member of the Friends of the Library or want to be pay a $10 fee at the door and become a member, you can come early to the sale to get the best of the best."     

Friends of the Library members will have a special preview night before the sale  from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. Volunteers are needed for the event to help with set-up, preview night and sale day.

