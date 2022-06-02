The Northern Texas PGA (NTPGA) Foundation is pleased to continue its charitable commitment to higher education by announcing its 2022 scholarship recipients. Seventy-three high school seniors who will be attending college this fall have earned scholarships totaling $564,000 – the most ever awarded in a single year by the NTPGA Foundation.
The scholarship amounts vary from $2,500 to $20,000. In addition, one student was awarded a “last-dollar” full scholarship to one of the Foundation’s partner schools, the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), valued at approximately $114,000.
Two scholarships totaling $5,000 thanks to iWash of Texas will be awarded to two junior golfers via a random drawing during the SA Smith West Texas Junior Invitational tournament later this June.
Another two scholarships thanks to the Credit Union of Texas totaling $5,000 will be awarded to two students graduating high school or currently in college who are the child or grandchild of a past NTPGA HOPE graduate.
“To award $564,000 in scholarships this year to a record-breaking 73 students is truly incredible," said Mark Harrison, Executive Director / CEO of the Northern Texas PGA. “We would not be able to continue this program without the support of everyone who believes in our Foundation and our commitment to higher education. Thank you to our supporters, and congratulations to these 73 deserving students.”
This year, of the scholarships awarded, 63% were based on financial need, academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement, while 37% were awarded based on academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement.
Since 1983, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation has awarded $4.2 million in college scholarships to 673 deserving students.
Listed below are the names of the 2022 scholarship recipients:
Allison & Jerry Freeman Scholarship – Sophie Biediger – Dallas, TX
April & Mark Anthony Scholarship – William Snead – Aledo, TX
AT&T Byron Nelson Scholarship – Torri Leung – Plano, TX
AT&T Byron Nelson Scholarship – Bryan Neria – Dallas, TX
AT&T Byron Nelson Scholarship – Bryan Lopez – Dallas, TX
AT&T Byron Nelson Scholarship – Mario Nolasco – Dallas, TX
Ben Hogan Foundation Scholarship – Cindey Xiao – Colleyville, TX
Ben Hogan Foundation Scholarship – Cason Johnson – Seminole, TX
Ben Hogan Foundation / Pat & Kori Green Scholarship – Madelyn Bailey – Plano, TX
Birdies for Kids Scholarship – Nina Gudgeon – Carrollton, TX
Birdies for Kids Scholarship – Rachel Harris – Fort Worth, TX
Briggs Berry Heart of a Lion Scholarship – Miles Hopson – Granbury, TX
CG Infinity Scholarship – Kaisone Chanthapanya – Fort Worth, TX
CG Infinity Scholarship – Luke Wiertzema – Fort Worth, TX
Courtney Connell / Dallas District Golf Association – Sam Jenkins – Garland, TX
Deloitte / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Yoseline Flores – Dallas, TX
Deloitte / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Angel Mercado – Dallas, TX
Deloitte / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Jimisola Oladipupo – Dallas, TX
Deloitte / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Meredith Santiago – Dallas, TX
Deloitte / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Samuel Sanchez – Dallas, TX
Deloitte / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Jelani Rogers – Dallas, TX
Dr. Bill Blair Scholarship – Kristen Wallace – Fort Worth, TX
Ewing Automotive Scholarship – Ariana Rumsey – Grand Prairie, TX
Ewing Automotive Scholarship – Allison Bleakney – Dallas, TX
Frank & Evelyn Borgsmiller Scholarship – Ashley Mendoza – Dallas, TX
Fritz & Mary Lee Duda Family Foundation Scholarship – Will Kuster – Westlake, TX
Higginbotham Texas State Open Scholarship - Ian Bostwick – Lufkin, TX
Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation Scholarship – Rhett Roden – Canyon, TX
Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation Scholarship – Savannah Erwin – Prosper, TX
Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation Scholarship – Oliver Naumann – Farmers Branch, TX
Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation Scholarship – Megan McDonald – Frisco, TX
Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation Scholarship – Avery Thompson – Houston, TX
Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation Scholarship – Zane Dulin – Andrews, TX
I AM a Golfer Foundation Scholarship – Paris Blaylock– Dallas, TX
Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship – Anastasia White – Hickory Creek, TX
Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship – Mason Napier – Paris, TX
Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship – Giavonna Hayes – Wylie, TX
Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship – Dominique Jimenez – Northlake, TX
Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship – Santiago Arredondo – McKinney, TX
Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship – Jake Atherton – McKinney, TX
Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship – Abby Song – Plano, TX
Joe Bob Joyce Family Foundation – Nicholas Wilcoxson – Athens, TX
Jon & Kim Morgan Scholarship – Veronica Kim – Frisco, TX
Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Scholarship – Nay Htoo – Dallas, TX
Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Scholarship – Laura Narvaez – Dallas, TX
Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Scholarship – Luisa Montelongo – Dallas, TX
Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Scholarship – Imzadi Diaz – Dallas, TX
Mac Spikes PGA Member Scholarship – Gracie Brown – Frisco, TX
Northern Texas PGA Foundation Scholarship – Easton Johnson – Kansas City, MO
Northern Texas PGA Foundation Scholarship – Lucas Walsh – Carrollton, TX
Northern Texas PGA Foundation Scholarship – Kayleigh Havard – Arlington, TX
Northern Texas PGA Foundation Scholarship – Julia Haetzel – Dallas, TX
Randy Smith Scholarship – Connor Compton – Bethany, OK
Rob Norland Scholarship – Madison Le – Arlington, TX
Royal Oaks Country Club / Nicholas Stafford Scholarship – Symran Shah – Carrollton, TX
Scottie Scheffler Scholarship – Madison Baer – Argyle, TX
Scottie Scheffler Scholarship – Lily Moore – Cleburne, TX
Sherrill Park / Two Dads & A Coach Scholarship – Lance Davis – Richardson, TX
Talley Riggins Construction Group Scholarship - Christian Brice – Bushland, TX
Tees of Keys Tournament Scholarship – Brayden Bowin – Gilmer, TX
Tees of Keys Tournament Scholarship – Rohan Sohini – Lufkin, TX
Thiel & Thiel Scholarship – Sarah Zeng – Allen, TX
Thomas Hanson Memorial Scholarship – Colin Phung – Frisco, TX
Tom Hoge / RSM Birdies Fore Love Scholarship – Cameron Renner – Canyon, TX
Tom Hoge / RSM Birdies Fore Love Scholarship – Katie Garner – Argyle, TX
Tom Hoge / RSM Birdies Fore Love Scholarship – Ryan Ko – Plano, TX
UTA / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Kassandra Miranda – Dallas, TX
Volunteers of America Classic Scholarship – Morgan Horrell – Carrollton, TX
West Texas Legends Scholarship honoring S.A. Smith, Hart Warren, Jay McClure and Sherwin Cox – Ali Escamilla – Midland, TX
