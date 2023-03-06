Jet Thomson Hebron

Hebron senior forward Jet Thomson has nine goals and 11 assists through the team’s first 18 games.

When you watch Hebron senior forward Jet Thomson in action on the soccer pitch, a casual fan would think that his quickness on the field matches up well with his first name.

In reality, Jet is an acronym for his birth name, Julian Edward Thomson. But, Jet is an accurate way to describe his play on the field. He uses his speed to create separation from the opposition. Jet has nine goals and 11 assists. In District 6-6A play, he has recorded six goals and six assists.

