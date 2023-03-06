When you watch Hebron senior forward Jet Thomson in action on the soccer pitch, a casual fan would think that his quickness on the field matches up well with his first name.
In reality, Jet is an acronym for his birth name, Julian Edward Thomson. But, Jet is an accurate way to describe his play on the field. He uses his speed to create separation from the opposition. Jet has nine goals and 11 assists. In District 6-6A play, he has recorded six goals and six assists.
Thomson’s play is a big reason why Hebron has won the district title. The Hawks beat Coppell, 2-0, on Friday to capture first place in 6-6A, and remains undefeated at 16-0-3 overall, 9-0-3 in district.
Winning the 6-6A title would be a huge accomplishment for Hebron, especially after the way last season ended.
Before the season kicked off for the Hebron boys soccer team, Thomson could sense a different vibe from the Hawks.
Last season, Hebron went 6-0 in the preseason and 2-2 to begin District 6-6A play. Head coach Matt Zimmerman said the thing that made him the most proud of his players was their ability to pull out wins in close games. But, Hebron went 0-9-2 in last 11 games and finished in last place.
Zimmerman also attributed the Hawks’ struggle to inexperience, but it proved to be invaluable experience as Hebron gained game experience on the fly. And with leaders like Thomson back for the Hawks this season, Zimmerman felt optimistic about his team’s chances.
Thomson’s leadership has proven crucial for Hebron. He is in his second season as the Hawks’ captain and his positive mentorship has fueled a complete turnaround for Hebron. And while a playoff berth is a huge accomplishment for the Hawks, Thomson feels Hebron has the scoring balance and experience to make a long playoff run.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Thomson chats about Hebron’s turnaround, leadership and reveals the name of his favorite professional soccer player.
SLM: Congrats on helping lead Hebron to an undefeated record. What has been the biggest difference for the Hawks?
JT: It just feels like we're a lot more together. Last year, it seemed like people wanted to do their own thing or do it for themselves. This year, it feels like everyone is doing it for each other. Honestly, it didn't start when we started playing games. It was the energy in the locker room. Everybody liked each other. It didn't seem like there was anybody that didn't want to be there.
SLM: You are in your second season as team captain. What does that role mean to you?
JT: It's not even necessarily the word of captain. I don't like to be bossy kind of captain, but to guide people on the right path and making sure they do what they want to do, anything to help the team succeed.
SLM: What does it mean for Hebron to be undefeated through 19 games?
JT: It means the world, especially how the last two years went. Not everyone had the highest of expectations for us, but we knew that we could do it. It feels great to go out there and prove people wrong.
SLM: Coach Zimmerman mentioned about Hebron’s balanced scoring attack. How great is it to have it so that other teams can’t focus on one player?
JT: I love that because there have been a couple of games when the other team has tried to mark me or Luke Dean, and that has been pretty frustrating. It really doesn't affect us because anyone can step up on the field for us at any time.
SLM: Who is your favorite professional soccer player?
JT: Right now, it would have to be Marcus Rashford of Manchester United. I just like the way that he carries himself. Lately, he's been stepping up. He had a couple of off years, but he didn't let that affect him. Just for him to be persistent and wait for his moment at an opportunity is just great to see.
