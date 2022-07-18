Sarah Weemes is a young entrepreneur, marking her place in Carrollton's vibrant community. Leaving a previous job in customer service management, she has forged a path for herself, opening a coffee shop to help create connections and bring community members together.
How did you come to own the Dragonfly Coffee House?
In June of 2021, I had the crazy idea to open a coffee shop. I had a comfortable job in customer service management, but something inside of me felt brave enough to take the jump. By August, I had signed the lease on a dog grooming facility, and got to work with renovations.
How did you get into the coffee business?
I am a self taught barista, but for me, the coffee came second. At heart, I am creative and an entrepreneur. My dream for the space was to create a thriving creative community, centered around an interest nearly everyone has: coffee.
What has been most rewarding in owning a coffee shop?
The most rewarding aspect of owning this coffee shop is the community. I have met so many like-minded and inspirational people.
What have been some challenges you’ve faced?
Learning things as I go. I didn’t have experience in construction, accounting, and many other things, but when it’s all on the line, you become a quick learner!
What’s your favorite coffee?
My go-to order is an iced white mocha latte.
How long have you been in the Carrollton area?
I’ve been in the Dallas-Carrollton area for 2.5 years.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
A favorite childhood memory is riding bikes with my brothers in Oklahoma.
What are your hobbies?
I’m a hobby hopper. I’ll try anything once! Most recently, I have made shirts, cups and other merch for the dragonfly.
What’s something about you people would never guess to be true?
Something people might never guess...I just turned 23!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
