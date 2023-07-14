The Elm Fork Nature Center was built in 1997 thanks to an effort by Carrollton volunteers and city staff who wanted to create an information center on the Elm Fork Nature Preserve.

The nature center has been closed for several years, but recently reopened on June 22 and is now open every Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. until August 25. Fall hours for the nature center are still to be determined. The nature center is in McInnish Park and the last time a full-time employee worked there was in the early 2000s.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

