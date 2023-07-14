The Elm Fork Nature Center was built in 1997 thanks to an effort by Carrollton volunteers and city staff who wanted to create an information center on the Elm Fork Nature Preserve.
The nature center has been closed for several years, but recently reopened on June 22 and is now open every Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. until August 25. Fall hours for the nature center are still to be determined. The nature center is in McInnish Park and the last time a full-time employee worked there was in the early 2000s.
“The nature preserve itself has been used for lots of programs and events before in the past, like the ladybug release every year, nature walks throughout the year, and trail cleanups a couple times throughout the year,” said Daniela Flores, recreation coordinator for outdoor education. “Our focus on programming shifted with more focus in those areas, however, nature is always an area we program for.”
When Flores was hired a few months ago, she went through the nature center, updated several things and now works out of the nature center office every Thursday to allow for the public to visit.
In 1986, the Dallas County Parks and Open Space Board and the city of Carrollton had a joint agreement that the site would be used for the preservation of open space and natural park for the use and benefit of the public and future generations. Now, the parks and recreation department is working on a partnership with Dallas County to provide a more dedicated focus on the nature center within the preserve.
“Whenever I came on board, I saw so much potential in the nature center,” Flores said. “I saw so many really cool activities, so many cool supplies and I’ve even done research into things we’ve provided there before in the past.”
Within the Elm Fork Nature Center, there are several interactive tables, including a table dedicated to animal pelts, nature games, fossils, children's activities and more. The public can also rent out binoculars for bird watching or nets to go bug catching. Flores said the parks and recreation department also has a designated activity every Thursday when the nature center is open for the public to participate in.
The parks and recreation department is currently looking at foot traffic on how many people visit on Thursdays to help them decide hours for the fall. Potential hours for the nature center could be year round or limited hours throughout the year, it just depends on what the need from the public is, Flores said.
“Because it’s been out of commission for so long, you know, people forgot that the nature center has been there,” Flores said. “I’m really excited about it and we want the community to find the nature center as a place to cool off from the Texas heat or grab a brochure and explore the preserve because it’s an educational facility, it’s an informational facility. I want people to know more about nature and I want people leaving to be like ‘Hey, I learned something new today just by visiting the nature center.’”
For more information on the Elm Fork Nature Center and Preserve, visit the City of Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation’s website.
