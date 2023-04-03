Andrew Sealy serves as the Director of Bands at Hebron High School where he has served for over 19 years. Sealy has a passion for live performances and great music, which allowed him to be at peace with the music education business.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am in my 19th year as Director of Bands at Hebron High School in Carrollton. I am a frequent adjudicator and clinician. I graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in Music Education and a teaching certification in Secondary Instrumental Music. I maintain professional affiliations with the American Bandmasters Association, Texas Music Educators Association, Texas Bandmasters Association, Phi Beta Mu International Bandmasters Fraternity, Texas Music Adjudicators Association, and the International Clarinet Association. I also served on the Executive Board of the Texas Music Educators Association from 2014 to 2018 including terms as TMEA President in 2017-2018 and Band Division Chair (TMEA Vice-President) 2014-2016. In 2016, I was awarded the University Scholastic League Sponsor of Excellence Award.
How did you get in your line of work?
Long and winding road for sure. My sense of "good people" in the music education business really brought me back to being at peace with my passion for the live performance of great music.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Very fortunate to have shared the 2021 UIL State Marching Band performance run with our staff, students, and parents.
Are you a native Texan? If not, where are you from?
Yes, native Texan.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
All of my fondest memories come from the fellowship with my high school friends in band and theatre.
What is your favorite area restaurant?
Anywhere that serves fabulous Tex-Mex!
What is your favorite movie?
Huge “Star Wars” fan.
Tell the Carrollton Leader readers about your family.
I have been happily married to my wife, Karen, for 27 years. Karen is the Secondary Curriculum and Programs Director for LISD. We reside in Frisco with our two rescue dogs Abby and Rosco.
What are your hobbies?
Reading, dog walking, armchair cattle ranching.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Bypassing the obvious answer, my wife Karen, and then ignoring the whole renewable power and playback issue, I'd say all the great music I've downloaded over the years.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I grew up in a small town in west Texas. My mom was an elementary classroom teacher for 35 years and my father worked in the oilfield and maintained a cattle ranching business on acreage that’s been in our family since the 1890s.
