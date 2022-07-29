Carrollton Community Garden 3.jpeg

Since 2010, the Giving Garden of Carrollton provides the materials to maintain their individual plots, such as shovels, hoes, rakes, wheel-barrows and a shed for storage of community tools and equipment, according to the organization’s website.

Since 2010, the Giving Garden of Carrollton has provided opportunities for community members to use their green thumb and help grow their own produce to give back to their neighbors.

“We have students, we have corporations, we have gardeners and just a variety of different people who work to make it so successful and everybody's contribution makes a big difference and each time we donate our harvest,” said Terri Barrett, a director and board member.

Carrollton Community Garden 2.jpeg

The Giving Garden of Carrollton is currently creating fundraising opportunities to build a new fence, replacing the one that has been standing for about 10 years. There are several ways for the community to get involved, whether through donations or volunteering in the garden. The nonprofit is always open to welcoming new people.
Carrollton Community Garden 1.jpeg

This year, the garden has produced nearly a ton of donated produce with over 14 tons donated since the nonprofit formed.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments