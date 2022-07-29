Since 2010, the Giving Garden of Carrollton provides the materials to maintain their individual plots, such as shovels, hoes, rakes, wheel-barrows and a shed for storage of community tools and equipment, according to the organization’s website.
Since 2010, the Giving Garden of Carrollton has provided opportunities for community members to use their green thumb and help grow their own produce to give back to their neighbors.
“We have students, we have corporations, we have gardeners and just a variety of different people who work to make it so successful and everybody's contribution makes a big difference and each time we donate our harvest,” said Terri Barrett, a director and board member.
Barrett has been working with the nonprofit since the conception of the garden came together with the original seed committee in 2009. The garden was later built in February 2010.
“When we first started we found that we shared similar objectives with an organization called Keep Carrollton Beautiful and we formed an alliance with that organization,” Barrett said. “And we became a nonprofit organization under them and since then Keep Carrollton Beautiful has dissolved, but we’ve become Community Gardens of Carrollton. And the Giving Garden resides in the Community Gardens of Carrollton and that’s our nonprofit organization.”
Each gardener can choose what they wish to grow in their plot utilizing organic techniques to promote a thriving, biological system in the soil.
“We deliver, we grow year round, January through December, and whenever we have a sizable enough harvest we take that to either Metrocrest Services, Christian Community Action, or Aldersgate Food Share and we deliver 50% of what we grow to food pantries in the area so that everybody can enjoy you know good nutrition and so that’s our primary goal is to share good nutrition with those who are in need in our community," Barrett said. "All of our neighbors who need a helping hand, but we also do social events in the gardens so that we get to make new friends at the garden. There’s lots of exercise there because just working out in the garden can be, harvesting can be a work out."
Barrett said the organization also conducts educational programs with students from schools and children from local daycares.
"And we’re also very environmentally conscious so we operate along good green gardening practices and everything is organic there," Barrett said. "We also mentor the start-up of any other gardens who would like to practice what we’re doing and recreate the wheel and we’ll share our processes so that they can get a head start on progressing their garden to where they want to be more quickly.”
This year, the garden has produced nearly a ton of donated produce with over 14 tons donated since the nonprofit formed.
The Giving Garden of Carrollton is currently creating fundraising opportunities to build a new fence, replacing the one that has been standing for about 10 years.
There are several ways for the community to get involved, whether through donations or volunteering in the garden. The nonprofit is always open to welcoming new people, Barrett said.
“Well in my experience it's been one of the few venues where people of all kinds of different (backgrounds) work together for the common good," she said. "People of all ethnicities, races, ages, religion. It’s just such a diversity of people but we all have the common goal of helping out our neighbor. And it’s just been a lot of fun because I’ve made friends that I just would've never made had I not participated in the garden. And we work together and we cheer each other on and we share gardening knowledge and it's just a wonderful group of friends that’s open to accepting new people and it's just so much fun.”
