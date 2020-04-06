Goodwill Dallas, a leading social enterprise, is stepping up to support the Dallas medical community. Goodwill has partnered with Dallas County Health & Human Services, Methodist Health System and Parkland Health & Hospital System to collect critically-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) – including homemade masks. The drive will run through Thursday, April 30.
“We are really good at collecting donated items. We normally do it to help provide jobs and job training for individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment. But today, we can use those same capabilities to support our community’s response to fighting COVID-19,” said Tim Heis, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of Dallas.
North Texas residents who have new and unopened personal protective equipment, as well as homemade masks, are encouraged to donate at any of Goodwill’s 23 Donation Centers across Collin, Dallas and Denton counties.
Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price expressed gratitude to the community for supporting our healthcare professionals.
“We’re thankful to our friends at Goodwill and our generous community for coming together in this critical moment to deliver these much-needed items into the hands of our local hospitals,” Commissioner Price said.
Dallas County Health & Human Services, Methodist Health System and Parkland currently have an adequate supply of products as well as plans to handle any spike in patients who have COVID-19. This measure is meant to simply add even more safety stock to their supply and provide a channel for the public to help.
“We have a bird’s eye view of how COVID-19 is affecting our community and we are prepared to deploy resources quickly, including these donations, to where they are needed most in our community,” said James R. Pogue, Sr., Strategic National Stockpile Coordinator for Dallas County Health & Human Services.
Goodwill is collecting the following:
• Hand sanitizer (all sizes)
• Antibacterial soap
• N95 masks
• Surgical masks
• Surgical caps
• Foot/shoe covers
• Industrial masks
• Disinfectant wipes
• Medical latex-free gloves
• Eye protection goggles
• Medical face shields
• Powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR) and PAPR hoods
• Medical protective gowns (water-resistant)
• Disposable food-grade gloves
• Thermometers (non-contact digital)
• Homemade fabric masks
All items can be donated daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a Goodwill Donation Center. For a full list of Goodwill Donation Centers, refer to www.goodwilldallas.org. Donated items will be quarantined and cleaned according to current medical recommendations, and then distributed to Dallas County Health & Human Services, Methodist Health System and Parkland.
Goodwill Donation Center Locations by County:
Collin County
605 S. Custer Rd., Allen, 75013
3939 Ohio Dr., Frisco, 75035
6104 Alma Dr., Plano, 75023
1600 Independence Pkwy., Plano, 75075
2129 W. Parker Rd., Plano, 75023
2501 E. Plano Pkwy, Plano, 75074
Dallas County
2116 E. Belt Line Rd., Carrollton, 75006
3030 N. Josey Ln., Carrollton, 75007
1919 N. Haskell Ave., Dallas, 75204
18230 Midway Rd., Dallas, 75287
3020 N. Westmoreland Rd., Dallas, 75212
6464 E Mockingbird Ln., Dallas, 75214
5941 Forest Ln., Dallas, 75230
1661 E. NW Hwy., Garland, 75041
451 W. I-30, Ste. 100, Garland, 75043
3106 N. Shiloh Rd., Garland, 75044
2935 N. Belt Line Rd., Irving, 75062
4621 Gus Thomasson Rd., Mesquite, 75150
515 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson, 75080
Denton County
2440 S. I-35E, Denton, 76205
919 W. Main St., Lewisville, 75067
901 W. Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, 75067
3750 Main St. (FM 423), The Colony, 75056
