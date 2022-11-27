Festivals, performances, lightings and more...see what's happening in your area to celebrate the holidays.
Allen
Holly Jolly Run
Come out for the Holly Jolly fun run, 5k and celebration from 3:30-7:30 p.m. in downtown Allen on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Holly Jolly Fun Run is a non-competitive run for participants of all ages. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome.
The Holly Jolly Fun Run will start in front of Rodenbaugh's Appliance Store (102 West Main Street - Allen) and finish near the Allen Drive and St. Mary Drive roundabout near the Allen Public Library.
The Holly Jolly 5K is a competitive run open to all ages. Chips are attached to your bib. Chip times are used to determine results.
After the race, stick around for the Holly Jolly Celebration through 7:30 p.m. Don't miss out on this fun family event as there will be arts & crafts, food trucks, adult beverages, live performances, and the nightcap will be the annual Christmas Tree lighting.
Swim with Santa
Join Santa at the Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium for a swim and tell him what you want for Christmas at Swim with Santa from 5:45-7:45 p.m. Dec. 16.
Santa is available for pictures with guests who bring their own cameras. Parents swim free with each paid child. Children ages 6 and under must be accompanied by an adult in the water.
Holiday Lights Ride
Get in the holiday spirit with a Holiday Lights Ride from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Trek Bicycle Allen 190 East Stacy Road #1704. This holiday-themed group bike ride will be at a casual, no-drop pace and enjoyable for all riders and skill levels. And, of course, no holiday ride would be complete without a festive beverage — so meet up back at the shop after the ride for a toast with new friends.
Don your helmets (they're required) and lots of lights.
Tea with the sugar plum fairy
Guests are welcomed into the Snow Queen’s Kingdom at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4 located at the Allen Performing Arts center, to be served tea, lemonade and treats, while characters from the Nutcracker visits each table. Mother Ginger tells the story of the “Nutcracker” with the help of the characters, after which guests may sit with the Sugar Plum Fairy on her golden, jewel encrusted throne or visit with Clara and the Nutcracker Prince in the Snow Queen’s ice blue sleigh for autographs and photo opportunities.
A jazzy holiday
Celebrate the holidays with Allen Community Jazz Band at the Allen Public Library 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 as they play jazz and swing arrangements of holiday favorites, including "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."
Celina
Christmas on the Square
Celina will host its annual Christmas on the Square on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 5 - 9 p.m. in the city's historic Downtown Square.
The event is free to the public and is one of the most popular and widely-attended celebrations hosted by the city each year. The event will be the official kick-off to Celina's annual Countdown to Christmas celebration.
"The historic Downtown Square will be completely transformed into a fun and beautiful Christmas destination for the holiday season," said Celina Mayor Sean Terry. "Christmas on the Square is one of my favorite nights of the year for people to experience our Downtown area. It is especially a magical night for the children in our community as they get to meet Santa and begin their very own countdowns to Christmas."
"Christmas on the Square is a night where residents and friends from all over North Texas gather annually to enjoy the sights, sounds, and memories that make this the 'most wonderful time of the year.' Families are able to ring in the holiday season and celebrate the start of Christmas with the Square beautifully decorated and a host of fun activities for every age," said Celina City Manager Jason Laumer.
This year's event will include free pictures with Santa, cupcakes with Mrs. Claus, crafts at Santa's Workshop, Santa's Hot Cocoa Stand, live reindeer, local Christmas performers, free Kids Zone, photo opportunities throughout the Square, and the annual tree lighting ceremony to highlight the evening.
Free shuttles will be available for attendees at Celina High School (3455 N Preston Rd) and Brookshire's Food & Pharmacy (675 E Sunset Blvd at Preston Rd).
For more information on Christmas on the Square, visit lifeincelinatx.com/christmas
Free photos with Santa
Celina's downtown square will host Santa on Dec. 3 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Attendees can get free professional photos in front of the downtown Christmas tree.
Toys for Tots
On Dec. 7, the Celina Rotary Club will host a Toys for Tots toy drop in front of the Celina City Hall (142 N Ohio St.) at 6 p.m.
Santa and U.S. Marines will be on site to interact with attendees and take photos, and Swirls Bakery will host a cocoa bar. All toy donations will go to Collin County children.
Free photos with Santa's Reinsteer
Celina will host another free photo event on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the downtown square. Attendees will get free professional photos with Santa's Reinsteer.
Blue Santa
Starting on Nov. 10, the Celina Police Department will provide a list of Celina families in need for the holiday season. More information is available through tinyurl.com/52mkrm25
Coppell
Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
Join the city of Coppell for its annual kick-off to the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. The lighted parade features beautifully decorated floats built by local groups and businesses, all with twinkling holiday lights. Watch for the top three “Best Decorated” floats and pick your favorites as the floats go by. The parade will travel north on Samuel Blvd. to Parkway Blvd., then west to Andrew Brown Park East.
After the parade, the annual holiday tree lighting will occur at Andrew Brown Park East where the fun will continue with the lighting of a 65 foot tree. There will be a variety of festive holiday activities including holiday crafts, face painting, holiday entertainment, a showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” holiday treats, food trucks, ornament decorating, and more.
HarpEssence Holiday Concert
On Sunday, Dec. 4, take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays and enjoy the musical stylings of HarpEssence’s four concert grand harps at the Coppell Arts Center. The event takes place from 3 to 4 p.m. Tickets are not required. The Mr. Cooper Group Lobby Gallery opens one hour prior to the performance and the Main Performance Hall opens 30 minutes before the performance.
Holiday Craft Fair
Crafters from the Coppell Senior Center will have a variety of items available for purchase on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons. Seniors will have jewelry, knitted and crocheted items, tote bags, greeting cards, and ornaments. Coppell residents are encouraged to attend and pick up a holiday gift for yourself or someone else. Cash is strongly encouraged since some vendors may not be able to accept credit cards.
Holiday Scavenger Hunt
The annual Holiday Scavenger Hunt is back by popular demand and starts Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 and runs through Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. To participate in the hunt, simply solve the clues, find each of the five holiday ambassadors hidden around town, pose for a photo with each, and then upload the photos to social media with the hashtag #coppellholidays. Participants are highly encouraged to tag the City of Coppell on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. There are several holiday-themed ambassadors hidden around Coppell, but only a special few will earn Coppell’s holiday enthusiasts a prize, so consider the clues carefully.
Beginning Nov. 28, one clue will be posted daily to the City of Coppell’s social media pages. After a clue is posted, take a look around town and find the holiday ambassador to snap a selfie with. All five clues will be released on Friday, Dec. 2.
Holiday Family Fun Night
Join the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a Holiday Family Fun Night. The library will be reading the classic “The Polar Express” and enjoy cookies, hot cocoa, and crafts. Festive pajamas are encouraged and the program is designed for families with young children, but all ages are welcome.
Frisco
Dallas Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza
This holiday season, the Dallas Cowboys will host the sixth annual Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. through through Dec. 17 on Tostitos Championship Plaza.
The Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza is an electrifying 20-minute show that begins with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights, and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances.
This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free and available onsite.
This event is subject to weather. Check thestarinfrisco.com/calendar for updates.
Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco
Texas' largest ice and light spectacular, "Radiance!" is back for a third year at Riders Ballpark.
Attendees can grab a hot chocolate and stroll through a holiday wonderland of 3 million lights and holiday-themed social media moments.
Attendees can also experience "Frozen in Frisco," an outdoor winter carnival.
Tickets for the event, which runs now through Dec. 31, are available at radiancechristmas.com
Christmas in the Square
Frisco's "Christmas in the Square" event kicked off on Nov. 18 and will run daily through Jan. 3.
In partnership with the city of Frisco, the Frisco Square Property Owners Association presents the largest choreographed holiday lights and music show in North Texas. Christmas in the Square returns for its historic 18th anniversary.
Christmas in the Square draws over 75,000 visitors annually. Families, friends, and holiday guests from all over come and enjoy the spectacular show. The holiday lights and music will run daily 6-10 p.m. This show is free to the public.
Visitors may tune in to 107.3 FM on the radio in their vehicles or listen to the music piped through speakers as they take a walk through the Square. The light and music extravaganza is choreographed by Frisco’s own Jeff Trykoski (Illumimax, LLC). Celebrating its 18th year, the light show for Christmas in the Square features over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 10 miles of wiring, and eight miles of extension cords. Newly upgraded to feature 4,000 feet of roof edge LED RBG lighting and 3,000 feet of RBG color-changing canopy, Christmas in the Square is unlike anything you have ever seen.
The show runs from now through Jan. 3.
In its 10th year at Frisco Square, Skate the Square is the area’s only real ice outdoor ice rink, according to the event page, and is located along Main and Coleman.
Scouts Troop 51 continues the tradition of offering trees for the holidays. Beginning at First United Methodist Church on Preston and expanding to the second lot in Frisco Square, the Scout's motivation is at the heart of the tree lot in expressing service to others offering their charter organization and greater community a way to brighten their winter holidays. A portion of the sales is divided among the Scouts who work the tree lot and fund campouts and activities.
The light show is free to experience, but some activities may require a fee.
For more information, visit friscosquare.com/cits-overview
Winter Wonderland Public Skate
Locals can come and skate where the Dallas Stars practice in a holiday-themed ice rink this season.
Times are:
- Monday - Thursday: 1:30 - 3:00 p.m.
- Friday: 2:00 - 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 - 8:45 p.m.
- Saturday: 3:30 - 5:00 p.m.
Register at tinyurl.com/5h283yhn
Public Skate times are subject to change and cancellation. Check nhl.com/stars/starcenters/frisco for updates.
Brunch with Santa
The Revel Patio Grill will host "Brunch with Santa" through Dec. 18, according to the Visit Frisco website.
Both Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be visiting every Saturday and Sunday from 9-11:30 a.m. between Nov. 26 and Dec. 18.
Proceeds from the $5 reservations will be donated to local mothers, children and family groups that operate within the Frisco area.
Brunch will be served in a buffet style. The event will include a stage where a photo backdrop will be provided with a Christmas setting, and pictures can be taken with a phone or camera. The event is also slated to include sing-alongs.
Table registration is at tinyurl.com/2nhu755v
McKinney
Home for the Holidays
Historic Downtown McKinney will host its Home for the Holidays event from Nov. 25-27, marking the 41st year for the event.
McKinney's downtown will feature family activities, food and entertainment with a Christmas celebration theme.
The free festival opened on Friday Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. and runs through Sunday Nov. 27.
More information is at mckinneytexas.org/677/Home-for-the-Holidays
'A Christmas Carol'
McKinney Repertory Theatre presents its annual one-hour performance of “A Christmas Carol” (story by Charles Dickens, adapted by Dr. Andrew Harris).
This year will mark MRT’s 16th production of Dr. Andrew Harris’ adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” and is being directed by Doug Latham.
McKinney Repertory Theatre (MRT) is a 100% volunteer, nonprofit, community theatre. MRT is McKinney’s Official Community Theatre and is a resident company at McKinney Performing Arts Center in historic, downtown McKinney.
Tickets are $13 for adults, $10 for Seniors 55 and up, $8 for children/students ages 4-18. Group tickets are available by calling the MPAC ticket office at (214) 544-4630.
Remaining show times are as follows:
- Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa
McKinney will host a Breakfast with Santa at Towne Lake Recreation Center (2001 S. Central Expressway) at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3
Guests will enjoy breakfast, games, limited arts and craft projects and a visit from Santa. Kids are welcome to wear their pajamas. All guests attending must register. Tickets are $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.
Registration is available at tinyurl.com/y5tbzhep
Trinity Falls tour of trees
The Trinity Falls Tour of Trees is back for a third year, bringing its trademark over-the-top holiday design to the McKinney community Nov. 19-Dec. 18.
The tour will feature trees at 10 model homes in Trinity Falls, 7801 Trinity Falls Parkway, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
The lavishly decorated trees are the creations of professional holiday specialist and custom tree designer Antoinette Bost with A.B.’s Holiday Décor, who is bringing seven new designs and three fan favorites from last year. Themes include “Peacock,” “Nutcracker,” Candyland,” “Harry Potter Fans” and more.
“The new designs will have something for everyone, from the young to the young-at-heart,” said C’Ella Clayton, Trinity Falls Marketing Director. “Even the returning themes will have tweaks to refresh the design. The entire event is meant to enchant and put you into the holiday spirit.”
Builders in Trinity Falls have opened 17 model homes throughout the community, located just northwest of McKinney. Homes are priced from the $300,000s to $900,000s. Learn more at trinityfalls.com
Chestnut Square Holiday Tour of the Homes
Chestnut Square Heritage Village in McKinney will host its annual Holiday Tour of the Homes on Dec. 3 and 4.
Attendees will get to tour six decorated private residences in Historic Downtown McKinney, plus two bonus homes, as well as Christmas in the Village activities at Chestnut Square. The event is a 49-year tradition benefiting Chestnut Square, a collection of house museums in downtown McKinney.
Tickets are $30 and are good for either one or both days. Tours are self-guided. Wrist bands and tour guides will be available for purchase or pick up at Chestnut Square beginning Nov. 20. Tickets can also be mailed.
Advanced purchase tickets are available online until Friday, Dec. 2. After Friday, tickets must be purchased at Chestnut Square. Tickets will be $30 at the door.
Times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both days.
More information is at chestnutsquare.org/holiday-tour-of-homes
Mesquite
Christmas on the Square
Join the city of Mesquite on Nov. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. for Christmas on the Square in Downtown Mesquite.
Enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors of Christmas at this holiday season tradition in the historic heart of Mesquite. Be part of the lighting of the community Christmas tree beginning at 6 p.m. on November 29. Enjoy treats and the sparkle of holiday lights at this special celebration.
Christmas in the Park
Blink your eyes, and Mesquite’s Westlake Park will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland during Christmas in the Park. This is Mesquite's largest annual event to kick off the holiday season. Enjoy roasting marshmallows and making your own smores at the Yule Log, games, bounce houses, the "Here Comes Christmas" lighted float parade with fireworks, fair food favorites, and food trucks. Write a letter to Santa and drop it in the special mailbox to the North Pole. The event will be held at Westlake Park, 601 Gross Road, on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 - 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 - 7 p.m. Admission is free, concessions and some activities will have a cost.
Christmas My Way
Starting Dec. 2, the Mesquite Arts Theatre will perform a Sinatra bash called Christmas My Way. Performances will take place on Dec. 2 - 4, Dec. 9 - 11 and Dec. 16 - 18. On Fridays and Saturdays, the play will start at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, $20 per ticket.
Historic holiday celebrations
Historic Mesquite will host two events in December.
On Dec. 3, a Christmas Open House will take place at the Opal Lawrence Historical Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Dec. 10, a Christmas at the Ranch will take place at the Florence Ranch Homestead from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both events are free to the public. Then, join Mesquite on Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for a Noche de Fiesta in Vanston Park. This holiday-themed event will offer fun for the whole family with yard games, crafts for the children and inflatables. This event is completely free but will have food trucks and other vendors available.
Musical merriment
On Dec. 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy Mesquite Community Band Christmas Concert at the Mesquite Arts Center. All Mesquite Community Band concerts are free of charge and open to the public. The Mesquite Symphony Orchestra Nutcracker Parade of music will be here on Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and again from 7:30 p.m. to 8:35 p.m. at the Mesquite Arts Center.
Little Elm & The Colony
Holiday in the Park
This annual event, presented by The Colony Parks and Recreation Department, will make its way through town starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Perryman Park. The event will feature festive holiday music and performances, holiday carnival games, rides and a holiday lighted trail. Saturday will also kickoff The Colony Christmas Spectacular light show at Central Fire Station, 4900 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony. For more information, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 972.625.1106.
Lights on The Lake
Starting Nov. 25 through Dec. 27 every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m., Lights on the Lake will be at The Lakefront at Little Elm. Along with a light show, Lights on The Lake will offer photo opportunities, hot air balloons, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. The 24 nights of lights will also have food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment.
Tickets can be purchased online at The Lakefront at Little Elm’s website or at the door. Some evenings have special themes planned, which are outlined on their website.
Gingerbread House Decorating
Join The Colony Public Library staff as they celebrate the season by decorating pre-built graham cracker gingerbread houses. The event will be on Dec. 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and each participant will need their own ticket to claim their gingerbread house. Registration for the event began on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. and interested families can register at https://tcpl.ticketleap.com/gingerbread-house-decorating-2022/.
The Colony Christmas Spectacular
Starting Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Central Fire Station located at 4900 Blair Oaks Dr. will be putting on a light show. The light show is choreographed to music and can be seen every evening during the dates listed above from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 10:50 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The radio needs to be tuned to 99.9FM to enjoy the music. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 972-625-1106.
Christmas Parade and Annual Tree Lighting
The Christmas Parade and Annual Tree Lighting is back on Saturday, Dec. 3 to celebrate the season. There will be a tree lighting immediately following the parade, as well as a winter fireworks show and fun and festivities at Lights on The Lake.
The following streets will be closed for the parade beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. until the parade's end reaches Lakefront Drive: West Park Drive, East Park Drive, Button Street, King Street, Lakefront Drive, Lakeshore Drive, Main Street, Annex Street and Meadowbend Trail.
Lewisville & Carrollton
Neighborhood Christmas Drive Thru
From Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. - Saturday, Dec. 3 until 9 p.m., residents of Lewisville can join North Point Christian Church for its Neighborhood Christmas Drive Thru. The event will include music, lights, close to 100 inflatables, a live band, carolers, and more. Drivers can get in line starting at Kealy and College (going west of College) and follow the signs. North Point Christian Church is located at 422 N. Mill Street, Lewisville, Texas 75057.
Old Town Holiday Stroll
Ring in the holiday season with Old Town Holiday Stroll. This family-friendly event is in partnership with the Main & Mill Association and will feature a pancake breakfast with Santa, a motorcycle toy run, the Huffines Christmas Parade, an elf scavenger hunt, and a tree lighting ceremony. The event runs all day Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. in Wayne Ferguson Plaza. For a full line-up of events for the day, visit the city of Lewisville’s website.
Christmas at the Perry
Join the city of Carrollton at the A.W. Perry Homestead for a stroll through the park to see how the city is preparing for Christmas. Gravely Park will be decorated with lights and there will be plenty of opportunities for photos. The Perry house will be decorated in traditional Victorian fashion and the Homestead will be open after hours so guests can self-tour the Perry home. Pre registration is required and can be done at https://form.jotform.com/222435949471059.
Santa on the Square
On Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton, the city is celebrating the holiday season with some festivities. There will be a giant snow globe, live reindeer, toy soldiers, crafts, and more. Attendees are encouraged to visit with local businesses for gifts for friends and family. The lighting will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature a speech from the Mayor, live performances by community members, and a drone light show.
Rockin’ Around The Realm
Rockin’ Around The Realm comes to The Realm at Castle Hills on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event features a long list of holiday activities, everyone is welcome, and it will be festive and free. The event will be the perfect spot to celebrate the holidays after a long day at the office and will feature a DJ, photo opportunities, food and drink specials, and a tree lighting. The Realm at Castle Hills is located at 4400 State Hwy 121, Lewisville, Texas 75056.
Plano
Plano Lighting for Chanukah
Come out for the Shops at Willow Bend’s Menorah lighting, dreidels and latkes, live music, a juggling show, greetings from the Mayor of Plano, John Muns and thousands of chocolate gelt coins dropped from a firetruck. Everyone is welcome. The event is slated to take place 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29.
Dickens in Downtown Plano
Kick off the season with Dickens, a free annual event in the heart of the Historic Downtown Plano Arts District on Saturday, December 3. Join us for this annual celebration which includes a real snow slide, food, fun, shopping, photos with Santa, and the annual tree lighting at 7 p.m. This is a family-friendly event. Leashed dogs are welcome.
Located in Haggard Park, McCall Plaza and on a limited section of 15th Street in Downtown Plano. Free parking is available at the Plano Municipal Center (1520 K Avenue) and public lots off 14th Street.
A Very Electric Christmas
Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas” will brighten the holidays for both children and adults for one night only, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m at 509 H Ave.
. Achieving nationwide acclaim on TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” Lightwire Theater combines the arts of puppetry, theater and dance with timeless holiday hits. The audience will be captivated by moving-light characters including toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias that magically appear out of complete darkness. Come out to the Courtyard Theatre to see Lightwire Theater in action.
Christmas Carols and Candy Canes
Celebrate the season at Saint Andrew Methodist Church's Christmas Carols and Candy Canesat 5 p.m. on December 18, with the international award-winning British vocal ensemble Apollo5, accompanied on the piano by Taylor Davis, creative director of traditional music and worship, St. Andrew. This festive light-hearted evening features favorite Christmas carols and fun for the whole family.
Home for the Holidays
Join the Plano Symphony 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Christ United Methodist Church for a night of holiday music with seasonal favorites, the ever-popular audience sing-along, humorous moments, and even a few surprises. This year's event has the Plano Symphony Orchestra being joined by singer and actress Fela and the Plano Civic Chorus.
DFW area
Vitruvian Lights hosts performance by Dallas String Quartet
Vitruvian Park transforms into a free North Texas holiday wonderland during the 10th annual Vitruvian Lights, when more than 1.5 million sparkling LED lights are wrapped around 555 trees. The festivities continue at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 with a performance by the Dallas String Quartet.
In addition to the concert, the special Vitruvian Lights event will feature gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, free photos with Santa, holiday characters, an elf balloon artist and more. To celebrate the 10th annual Vitruvian Lights, Letters to Santa returns.
Visitors are encouraged to walk or drive through the park to enjoy the beauty that is Vitruvian Lights, sponsored by UDR and the Town of Addison. The lights will be on nightly through Jan. 1, 2023.
Parking ($15, cash only) is available onsite in lots on Bella Lane and Ponte Avenue, as well as at the Alfred J. Loos Sports Complex. In the event of inclement weather, Vitruvian Lights is subject to cancellation; parking is non-refundable.
The outdoor lights display is free to the public. For more information, park FAQs and event-related updates, follow Vitruvian Park on social media or visit the Vitruvian Park website event calendar at udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events
Holiday at the Arboretum
Holiday at the Arboretum returns with a garden transformed for the magic of the season including the return of a Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas and a Dazzling Musical Tree!
Attendees can also visit the historic DeGolyer House, elaborately decorated by renowned designer Michael Hamilton, with a new exhibit, "The Artistry of Faith & Culture," that celebrates the diversity of the holiday season in Dallas.
This new seasonal exhibit, open each day, and every Monday–Wednesday evening, beginning Nov. 10, prominently features the three world holidays celebrated during the run of the festival: Christmas, Hannukah and Kwanzaa.
The festivities run through Dec. 31.
Ticket information is available at dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/holiday-at-the-arboretum
Dallas Holiday Parade
The Dallas Holiday Parade is the city's largest one-day, outdoor event. More than 350 television stations in 159 markets have syndicated the parade. It has become a holiday tradition for thousands of families throughout North Texas and coast to coast.
The event is slated for Dec. 3. Doors open at 8 a.m. with a start time of 10 a.m.
Ticket details and more information are available at dallasholidayparade.com
Crafts and Letters to Santa on the Geo-Deck
Get into the holiday spirit and GeO-Deck the Halls at Reunion Tower. Grab the kiddos and join the Ball every Saturday starting Saturday, Dec. 3 until Saturday, Dec. 17 for holiday crafts and the best view in town. Crafts are included with general admission tickets. This event is first-come, first-serve while supplies last. Enjoy photo ops, crafts, coloring and letters to Santa. This event is included in your general admission ticket purchase.
Ticket details and more information is at this link.
"The Nutcracker"
Avant Chamber Ballet's sparkling production of Paul Mejia's The Nutcracker with live orchestra returns to Moody Performance Hall this holiday season.
Featuring Tchaikovsky's timeless score conducted by Brad Cawyer, ACB's professional dancers, bright young stars chosen from schools across Dallas, unique sets and costumes and the Arts District decked out with the season's best – ACB's production is a holiday treasure for audiences young and old.
Paul Mejia's The Nutcracker runs for one weekend only at Moody Performance Hall between Dec. 9 and 11. Tickets start at $30.
More information is available at avantchamberballet.org/performances
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.