Brian Brazil Hebron

On April 17, Lewisville ISD passed a motion during a school board meeting to rename Hawk Stadium to Brian Brazil Stadium.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

When the Hebron went 0-10 in the Hawks’ first season fielding a varsity football team in 2000, then-head coach Brian Brazil told his players to be patient, that it takes time to build a program from the ground up.

Five years later in 2005, Hebron reached the summit of Texas high school football. The Hawks shut out Corpus Christi Calallen 28-0 to win the Class 4A Division II state title for its first state title in the program’s abbreviated history.

