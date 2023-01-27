When the Hebron boys soccer team went 6-0 in the preseason and 2-2 to begin District 6-6A play last season, head coach Matt Zimmerman was proud of how his Hawks were able to win close games.
Whether it was a lucky bounce or a skillful goal, Hebron had a winning formula.
The amount of success that Hebron had during non-district games earned the Hawks recognition from coaches associations and media outlets across the state.
“At end of the preseason, some of the coaches’ rankings came out or on Maxpreps,” Zimmerman said. “All of a sudden, we find ourselves either No. 1 in state or top 5. I don’t want to say that it got too big for the boys, but they weren’t accustomed to having a target on their back.”
The target didn’t bother the Hawks, at least initially. Hebron went 2-2 to begin 6-6A play, which is regarded as one of the toughest districts in the state, and it included back-to-back shutout wins over Flower Mound and Coppell.
The promising start had Hebron feeling confidence it could make the postseason for the first time since 2019.
But just four days after Hebron posted a 2-0 win over Coppell, the Hawks lost 3-1 to Marcus. It was the start of a rough end to the season for Hebron. The Hawks didn’t win another game and went 0-9-2 over their final 11 contests to finish in last place in District 6-6A.
Zimmerman attributed some of the struggles to inexperience. The players that logged significant playing time were underclassmen. And of those underclassmen, only three played heavy minutes the previous season.
Still, the Hawks just struggled to regain their winning ways.
“It just didn’t work out for us,” Zimmerman said. “It kind of snowballed for us after a couple of games.”
Fast-forward to this season and Hebron went undefeated in non-district play for the second year in a row. But the biggest difference is the Hawks’ ability to put teams away. Hebron came into district play with a plus-19 goal differential. The Hawks scored 22 goals while giving up three.
Hebron won all seven preseason games before starting district play Wednesday with a 2-0 win against Marcus to improve to 8-0.
Zimmerman always reminds his team of how difficult District 6-6A is, but the amount of senior leadership that is on display for the Hawks has the Hebron bench boss feeling confident about a potential breakout season. Hebron has 17 seniors, and more importantly, the Hawks have depth, and plenty of it.
“They saw what happened to us last year,” Zimmerman said. “There is a different confidence and a different desire. They certainly don’t want a repeat of last year.”
Hebron’s depth has been impressive. Twelve different players found the back of the net during non-district play with 15 of the 25 players on the Hebron’s roster registering at least one point. To see how impressive Hebron’s scoring depth is, no player has more than four goals, four each by seniors Jet Thomson and Micah Gonzales. Senior Luke Dean and sophomores Ian Witis-Hughes and Mason Hatley are also expected to be big point scorers for Hebron.
“Even when it comes to PKs, I’m very confident in a lot of my boys, and they like to spread it out,” Zimmerman said. “We don’t have necessarily one guy that’s going to score and take every single PK. They’re all capable of producing double-digit goals. It won’t happen because they distribute the ball and share so well.”
Just as impressive has been Hebron’s defense. Junior goalkeepers Evan Mayhaw and Joe Mason split time in net during preseason, and both were equally impressive.
“They really complement each other,” Zimmerman said. “They push each other to be good. They root for each other. There is not a power struggle between each other. There is one that will likely play more in district but they both know that they’re capable of playing well.”
Hebron has also received strong play from its three center backs, seniors Marco Torres and Jalen Zhou, and junior Michael Von Stein.
Zhou, who is in his first season on Hebron’s varsity, has been a pleasant surprise.
“His game from last year has transformed to this extremely reliable defender, both going forward as an offensive player and on defense,” Zimmerman said. “He’s been a wonderful surprise. I knew that he was going to play for me, but he’s given me a lot more than I had ever expected.”
