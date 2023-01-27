Hebron boys soccer

The Hebron boys soccer team has begun the season 8-0.

 Photo courtesy of Hebron High School

When the Hebron boys soccer team went 6-0 in the preseason and 2-2 to begin District 6-6A play last season, head coach Matt Zimmerman was proud of how his Hawks were able to win close games.

Whether it was a lucky bounce or a skillful goal, Hebron had a winning formula.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments