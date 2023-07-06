One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Hebron, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.
I’ll look at five of the top athletes at Hebron who are moving on.
Alex Cotton, boys basketball
Although a wrist injury limited Cotton to nine games his senior season, the North Texas pledge played a key role in helping to lead Hebron to the regional tournament for just the third time in program history.
In the Hawks’ 51-48 victory over Class 6A’s No. 9 and District 5-6A champion Allen in bi-district, Cotton poured in a team-high 13 points.
Performances like that by Cotton have been typical by Cotton. Throughout his high school career, he had been come to be known for his scoring and his athletic 6-foot-5 frame allowed him to attack the rim and that’s in addition to a strong jump-shooting game.
Cotton was bestowed with District 6-6A offensive player of the year his junior season after he averaged 17.1 points per game, coupled with 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals.
Aryanna Jimison, girls soccer
The unique play-making ability of Jimison had colleges looking at her before she played her first varsity game for Hebron. By the conclusion of her sophomore season, Jimison had already been courted from several Division I colleges, including Florida State.
Jimison eventually signed with Houston after she originally committed to Oklahoma.
Over the last three seasons, she showed why she was a highly-touted college prospect. Jimison earned District 6-6A newcomer of the year honors her sophomore season after she contributed 14 goals and 12 assists. She followed that up with back-to-back district MVP campaigns as she contributed 39 goals and 27 assists over her junior and senior seasons. Jimison finished her high school career with 53 goals and 39 assists, the first two while playing alongside current UCLA freshman Taylor Cheatham and the final two with UC-Santa Barbara signee Liv Howard.
Hebron went 49-13-8 during Jimison’s three seasons and had three playoff appearances, which included a berth in the regional quarterfinals her sophomore season.
Jet Thomson, boys soccer
Bolstered by a large senior class, Hebron went from worst to first in just one season. The Hawks finished in last place in District 6-6A one year ago after going 0-9-2 in its final 11 matches, but they made amends this year. Hebron won the conference title, finished as an area-round finalist and accumulated an 18-3-2 overall record.
Of those seniors, Thomson earned the trust of Hawks head coach Matthew Zimmerman for his scoring abilities, and most importantly, his leadership. So much so that Thomson was named team captain for the second consecutive season.
Thomson’s speed made him a threat to score every time that he touched the ball. He finished his senior season with 13 goals and 11 assists, and for his efforts was named the most valuable player of District 6-6A.
Shorey Nguyen, softball
When it came to timely hits, stealing bases and defense, Nguyen was reliable as anyone in the area.
Those factors were a big reason why Hebron won their first-ever District 6-6A title during Nguyen’s junior season and finished that season as a regional quarterfinalist. Nguyen’s offensive production definitely stood out, as she was awarded the second of three straight all-district first-team honors, following a campaign in which she led the Lady Hawks in batting average (.444) and hits (48), coupled with 25 stolen bases.
Although Hebron fell just short of a playoff berth this year after the Lady Hawks lost to Lewisville on the final day of the regular season, Nguyen did her best to keep her team in the postseason chase. She hit a team-best .413 with 38 hits and 18 stolen bases.
Nguyen will continue her softball career at Hardin-Simmons University.
Will Patterson, baseball
One of 21 seniors playing for Steve Stone in the final season of his storied career as Hebron head coach, Patterson made it a special one.
The senior left-hander was a big-game pitcher for Hebron.
In Hebron’s 2-1 win over eventual Class 6A state champion Flower Mound in the penultimate game of the regular season, Patterson tossed a complete-game four-hitter with four strikeouts and yielded just one run. Three days later, the Hawks won the outright district title on their home field.
Named the most valuable player of District 6-6A, Patterson, a Tyler Junior College signee, went 9-2 with a stingy 0.692 ERA and 68 strikeouts against just six earned runs in 60.2 innings.
