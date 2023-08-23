One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Carrollton and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger things in 2023-24.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Hebron who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Bo Onu
Football
Hebron didn’t get much time last summer to prepare for the season as now second-year head coach John Towels III was hired in June and didn’t hold his first team session until July 1, 2022.
Towels III did his best to keep the Hawks in playoff contention, but despite his best efforts, the Hawks barely missed the playoffs, though finished with five wins. But through those ups and downs, he saw a future star in the making in rising junior linebacker/safety Bo Onu.
Named the District 6-6A defensive newcomer of the year last season, Onu tallied 77 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one touchdown. A 6-foot, 190-pound defender, Onu lists college offers from Arizona, Baylor, Bowling Green, North Texas, SMU, Texas Tech and UNLV.
Jordan Hill
Girls Soccer
Hebron already had two of the top forwards in the Dallas area when Hill first stepped on the pitch in high school with alums Aryanna Jimison and Liv Howard. But when Hill came on board, that created a dynamic trio that was unstoppable at times.
Not only did all three players have a penchant to score, but they were efficient in setting up teammates for goal-scoring opportunities. Hill, Howard and Jimison combined for 47 goals and 39 assists. Hill tallied 11 goals and a team-high 16 assists.
Hill’s breakout season was a big reason why Hebron went 18-4 and made the postseason for the seventh year in a row.
With Jimison now playing collegiately for the University of Houston and Howard for the University of California Santa Barbara, expect Hill’s role to increase next season.
Lucy Crowder
Softball
The right arm of Crowder has had a positive impact on the Lady Hawks softball team.
Crowder was named District 6-6A MVP her sophomore season after she led Hebron to its first district championship and an appearance in the regional quarterfinals.
This season, Hebron saw its playoff hopes dashed by Lewisville on the final day of the regular season, but Crowder did all that she could to keep the Lady Hawks in the playoff chase. Whether it was a huge strikeout or a timely hit, Crowder did it all for a Hebron team that won 17 games. She hit .413 with 10 RBIs while striking out 97 in 97 innings with a 1.37 earned-run average.
Hebron lost just two seniors from last season’s team and Crowder will look to cap off her high-school career by leading the Lady Hawks to another playoff berth.
Marcos Paz
Baseball
Hebron had 21 seniors on its roster last season but Paz, now a junior, fit in perfectly.
The camaraderie that Paz built with his teammates made it a special season for the Hawks, who won the District 6-6A title and finished as an area-round finalist.
The right arm of Paz came through time after time in a positive way for Hebron. In a game that decided the winner of the District 6-6A title, Paz stymied a talent-rich Flower Mound batting lineup to the tune of one hit in a 1-0 victory on April 28.
Hebron faced a 1-0 deficit in its bi-district playoff series against Little Elm. Again, Paz came through in a big game, allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings in a 6-2 win for Hebron. The Hawks pulled out the series win after a 15-2 victory in Game 3.
Paz finished the season 7-3 with a 1.69 earned-run average, 68 strikeouts and allowed just 14 earned runs in 57.2 innings.
Paris Bradley
Girls basketball
Hebron reached new heights in the Lisa Branch era as the Lady Hawks won the District 6-6A title for the first time under her watch, won 30 games and finished as a regional quarterfinalist.
Bradley helped to author a breakthrough 2022-23 season, as the senior guard averaged 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists per game, on her way to being named the co-most valuable player of District 6-6A.
In a 57-33 bi-district playoff victory over McKinney, Bradley poured in 12 points for the Lady Hawks, who held the Lionettes to 13 points in the first half. Hebron cruised to a 96-42 rout of Richardson in the area round.
Bradley gave a verbal commitment to Louisiana Tech on July 30.
