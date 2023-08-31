The Civic League 1.jpeg

Women in The Civic League volunteer their time to pack 240 boxes at the Metrocrest Services Food Pantry.

Founded in 1963, The Civic League is celebrating its 60-year journey of empowering women to serve, making a tangible difference, and fostering lasting connections within Addison, Carrollton, and Farmers Branch.

The organization's roots trace back to the efforts of three women from Farmers Branch — Romona Upfield, Anna Leslie Richardson and Glenna Grimmer. They recognized the potential for change within their communities and decided to form The Civic League.

The Civic League 2.jpeg

Attendees of The Civic League Holiday Home Tour in November 2022.
The Civic League 3.jpeg

Women in The Civic League volunteer their time to Metrocrest Services in 2022.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

