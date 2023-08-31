Founded in 1963, The Civic League is celebrating its 60-year journey of empowering women to serve, making a tangible difference, and fostering lasting connections within Addison, Carrollton, and Farmers Branch.
The organization's roots trace back to the efforts of three women from Farmers Branch — Romona Upfield, Anna Leslie Richardson and Glenna Grimmer. They recognized the potential for change within their communities and decided to form The Civic League.
“We have been around for 60 years, and we typically raise $80,000 to $100,000, and all of that money goes right back out,” said Angela Jacobs, the 2023 Civic League president. “Half of it goes to scholarships for graduating seniors, or returning scholarship recipients that have gone on to college, and the other 50% goes to civic grants, which would be the other organizations that benefit our three communities, whether they benefit them from a health point of view, a cultural point of view, or an educational point of view.”
Each member of The Civic League’s foundation engages in committee work, attends meetings and contributes financially to support community projects. As the organization evolved, a cap of 50 members was set, ensuring a tight-knit community of like-minded individuals dedicated to making a difference, Jacobs said.
The first fundraiser, a benefit ball in the spring of 1964 helped set the stage for The Civic League’s journey. The event raised $500, which was directed toward installing a sprinkler system in the local Don Showman Park, marking the organization’s first grant to the city of Farmers Branch.
The momentum continued to build, and the second ball in 1965 garnered $1,000, enabling the organization to purchase violas for the school district's music department. The annual benefit ball expanded the organization's reach to Carrollton and Addison.
In 1995, the organization introduced the annual Holiday Home Tours, which is how Jacobs came to find The Civic League eight years ago.
“As a resident of Carrollton, I attended the home tour every year,” Jacobs said. “It was sort of a kickoff for my Christmas holidays, and so I was always aware of the civically because of the home tour.”
This year’s Holiday Home Tours will occur Dec. 1-3, and there are currently four homes lined up that will be decorated for the holidays.
Reflecting on her journey into the organization eight years ago, Jacobs said that she has a lot of pride in the organization’s legacy and its unwavering dedication to service.
“‘Heart of service’ is really a key phrase for me,” Jacobs said. “The women that belong to this organization have a heart of service, and we focus on service more than the social aspect, but by working side by side with everyone, it becomes very social and we have become wonderful friends.”
Through civic grants within the organization, the impacts of the grants can be witnessed across the metrocrest area, spanning senior adult services, the Children’s Advocacy Center, the Firehouse Theatre, Metrocrest Social Services, Woven Health Clinic, The Family Place, Camp Summit, CFBISD Educational Foundation, CFBISD retired school personnel and more.
The Civic League’s members are gearing up for an event celebrating the organization's 60th anniversary, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Plaza Arts Center in Downtown Carrollton.
Looking ahead, Jacobs said that the goal almost every year is to make sure that the membership stays strong and the organization continues to grow.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
