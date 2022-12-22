Annie Benbow

Hebron alum Annie Benbow helped to lead San Diego to its first appearance in the national semifinals.

 Photo courtesy of USD Athletics

When San Diego was swept in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I volleyball tournament, Hebron alum and redshirt senior libero Annie Benbow and redshirt senior Katie Lukes stared at each other in stunned silence.

“We just looked and were like, ‘What the heck?’” Benbow said. “We were just trying to figure out what happened.”

