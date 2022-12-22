When San Diego was swept in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I volleyball tournament, Hebron alum and redshirt senior libero Annie Benbow and redshirt senior Katie Lukes stared at each other in stunned silence.
“We just looked and were like, ‘What the heck?’” Benbow said. “We were just trying to figure out what happened.”
Yes, the Toreros won 20 matches last season and qualified for the postseason for the 13th straight season. But the run ended way sooner than what San Diego expected, falling to Rice. Benbow remembers feeling defeated and disappointed.
However, instead of making excuses, the Toreros used the loss as motivation. Benbow recalls how San Diego went back to the drawing board this past spring and worked to improve in the areas of the game that they needed to clean up.
All of the hard work that San Diego put forth in the spring paid off in the Torero’s first match of this season. San Diego traveled to College Station on Aug. 26-28 for games against No. 6 Pitt as well as host Texas A&M and Hawaii.
In a match that had the feel of a Final Four, San Diego outlasted Pittsburgh, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 24-26, 15-8, to earn a thrilling victory against a Panther team that went on to finish this season as a national semifinalist. Benbow finished with 21 digs to pace the Torero’s defensive efforts.
It was the just the start of a historic season for the Toreros. San Diego won 31 matches – a record for most victories in a single season in program history – and notched wins against No. 8 Ohio State, No. 17 Pepperdine, No. 18 BYU (twice), No. 24 Washington State and No. 15 Kentucky. The Toreros' lone loss in the regular season was to No. 3 Louisville on Sept. 2.
San Diego’s win against Kentucky on Dec. 8 in a regional semifinal advanced the team to the West regional final against No. 5 Stanford.
One win was all that separated San Diego from their first appearance in a national semifinal.
However, there was a time when the Toreros were unsure if they could make it to the Final Four. San Diego found itself down two sets to one after losing set three, 25-19, and then trailed 22-20 in the fourth set.
“We just needed to reset,” Benbow said. “Our coaches strategically told us what we needed to do and our team is really good about adjusting, and our team has been good about adapting and adjusting all year.”
And the Toreros adjusted. San Diego rallied to win the fourth set, 25-23, before cruising to a six-point win in set five, to earn a 19-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 15-9 win on Stanford’s home court. A big celebration ensued.
Benbow stormed off the bench and found Lukes, who celebrated on the court before heading to the team locker room. Nicki Minaj’s song “Anaconda” could be heard blasting on the speakers, the same song the Toreros have played after every big win.
“Everyone had tears in their faces,” Benbow said. “Just seeing all of the photos, you can see the tears in their eyes. I was one of them. It was so surreal that it was happening. Stanford played a great game, but there were so many happy tears. We went back to the locker room and danced and sprayed water everywhere.”
The days leading up to last week’s national semifinal against No. 1 Texas were chaotic for San Diego. The Toreros were taking final exams while balancing preparation for their match against the top team in the country. Benbow, a 2018 Hebron graduate, luckily had just one exam. She is graduating this month but will walk across the stage in May. Benbow is earning a degree in business administration.
“I have final interviews coming up,” she said. “Luckily the people that I am interviewing with are very understanding of my volleyball schedule. When I get back, I’ll be hanging around with some future career stuff and hopefully I’ll make a decision.”
Benbow had other business to attend in the meantime.
At the beginning of the season, Benbow said that people outside of the program thought of the Toreros as underdogs. But that opinion changed heading into a national semifinal against four-time national champion Texas.
“Someone said to us a few months ago, ‘Why look at us as underdogs?’” she said. “Texas has been in this position before, but we’ve also played in some tough environments. I remember we played Louisville at the beginning of the year, and that was a really packed crowd. It was the same thing for BYU. They travel well.”
Benbow had plenty of experience competing in pressure situations before she ever stepped foot on the San Diego campus. She helped to lead Hebron to three consecutive state titles from 2015-17.
San Diego wasn’t intimidated of Texas. The Toreros came out swinging, topping the Longhorns, 28-26, in the first set in a national semifinal played at CHI Health Center Omaha (Neb.). But the championship aspirations of San Diego were cut short after Texas rallied for a 26-28, 25-16, 25-18 and 25-20 victory. The Longhorns swept Louisville in three sets in the final to win their fifth national title.
Benbow contributed 11 digs and five assists for San Diego in the loss to Texas. She finished her final season in Toreros uniform with 24 service aces and a team-high 426 digs. Benbow will remember her senior season for helping lead San Diego to its first-ever national semifinal.
“It’s still crazy and so surreal,” she said. “It’s been such an amazing year of so many records and so much history that we’ve made. It’s definitely a team effort. We are super close and have 18 girls that get along really well and work hard every day and come to the gym every day super motivated. It feels amazing to do it with these girls and we have such an amazing coaching staff to help us pave the way for success for us every day.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.