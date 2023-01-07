COPPELL – With the score of Friday’s boys basketball game between Coppell and Hebron tied at 45 heading into the fourth quarter, Hebron needed someone to step up and make a timely shot.
Over the past few years, senior Alex Cotton has embraced that role. But the North Texas signee currently sidelined because of a wrist injury, the Hawks had to look elsewhere. Fortunately for Hebron, seniors Reed Pope and Jaden Clemons provided the heavy lifting.
Pope made a corner 3-pointer from the left wing and then drew a charge moments later, before Clemons made a running jump shot just over a minute later. Those two field goals were all the Hawks needed to pull away for a 61-53 victory.
With Cotton not available until at least later this month, Clemons has assumed the role of the team’s top scorer. He was at it again Friday. Clemons had the hot hand, scoring 12 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter as the Hawks staked to a 16-5 lead less than five minutes into the ballgame.
“If it’s not the defensive end for Jaden, it’s the offensive end for him,” said Eric Reil, Hebron head coach. “He’s been shooting the ball really well lately. He had his mid-range on tonight and shot the ball really well. I think he was seven-of-nine from the floor and six-for-six from the free-throw line.”
But when it appeared that Hebron was going to run Coppell out of its own gym, the Cowboys pieced together a few stops on defense. Coppell also found their rhythm on offense, and junior guard Alex Tung that helped the Cowboys to get back in the game.
Tung showed that he has a really good jump shot. The Coppell junior sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around two free throws by Hebron senior forward Isaiah Dixon to reduce the Hawks’ lead to 25-20 with 4:48 remaining in the first half. Tung finished with a team-high 17 points.
“He’s just going more and more confidence and is playing up to the potential that we have for him,” said Clint Schnell, Coppell head coach. “He’s not the biggest guy on the court. He’s not going to intimidate anyone with his size, but he’s got a good shot and knows how to get himself open. He plays well within our system.”
The game proceeded to slow down because of fouls. The two teams combined for 17 free throw attempts in the second quarter alone. Tung made two foul shots with 56.3 left in the quarter and Coppell (18-6 overall, 1-2 district) reduced Hebron’s lead to 34-31 by halftime.
Just like the start of the game, the Hawks came out firing to start the third quarter. Clemons made a jump shot to open the scoring in the frame and junior Cameron Mennsfield added a 3-pointer to give Hebron a 39-31 lead. But Coppell matched Hebron’s burst with one of its own. Junior guard Antonio sank two free throws with 1:06 remaining to tie the score at 45.
“The schedule that we’ve played and the teams that we’ve played, this is how we’ve played all year,” Schnell said. “There has been some games that they’ve got down but haven’t got down about themselves. They never give up. They always fight back.”
However, Hebron didn’t allow Antonio’s score to start a big run for Coppell. In fact, the Hawks took control for good. Pope’s 3-pointer and Clemons’ jumper to open the fourth quarter was all that Hebron (11-7, 2-1), needed to pull away for its 11th win.
With the time ticking off the game clock and Hebron in the lead, the Hawks played four corners to burn more time of the clock. It was a strategy that worked well. Dixon made an emphatic two-handed dunk with less than three minutes remaining to give Hebron a 56-49 lead.
“I thought we were playing a little more complacent, playing not to win instead of to win,” Reil said. “Sometimes you’ve got to change gears. We changed a couple of things on defense and the kids responded.”
