Jaden Clemons Hebron

Hebron senior Jaden Clemons scored 22 points in the Hawks' 61-50 win over Coppell on Friday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

COPPELL – With the score of Friday’s boys basketball game between Coppell and Hebron tied at 45 heading into the fourth quarter, Hebron needed someone to step up and make a timely shot.

Over the past few years, senior Alex Cotton has embraced that role. But the North Texas signee currently sidelined because of a wrist injury, the Hawks had to look elsewhere. Fortunately for Hebron, seniors Reed Pope and Jaden Clemons provided the heavy lifting.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments