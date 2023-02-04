CARROLLTON – Hebron sophomore Sydnee Jones has a knack for making shots in pressure situations.
On Nov. 22, Jones sank a mid-range jumper with one second remaining to lift the Lady Hawks to a 57-55 victory over Class 6A’s No. 15 Denton Braswell.
Fast-forward to Saturday afternoon anddd Jones was it again. With the District 6-6A title on the line, Jones dribbled one step to her left and made a 3-pointer with one second remaining to lift 6A’s No. 9 Hebron to a 48-45 victory against No. 3 Coppell.
Hebron clinched the No. 1 seed in District 6-6A with the victory. Coppell (32-3, 11-2) will get the No. 2 seed by virtue of the Lady Hawks’ 2-0 record against the Cowgirls.
The play was designed to go to 6-foot-3 junior forward Jordan Thomas, the tallest player on the court. But when Coppell senior Jules LaMendola got in great position to deny Thomas the ball, Hebron had to improvise. Junior Paris Bradley received the inbound pass and took two dribbles before passing the ball to Jones. Jones fired away from behind the arc.
“We were tied and there was nothing really to lose by taking that shot,” Jones said. “It was all or nothing right there.”
Hebron 48, Coppell 45. 1.0 4QSydnee Jones with the step to the left and 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/AxKEMb5q2w— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) February 4, 2023
Saturday’s win came less than 24 hours after Flower Mound outlasted Hebron, 60-58, to hand the Lady Hawks (27-5 overall, 12-2 district) their first district loss of the season. Lady Hawks head coach Lisa Branch told her players after the game “we’re going to learn from it.”
“We had no time to hang our heads because we have Coppell coming in, who is looking to win a district championship,” Branch said. “I know I didn’t get good sleep last night. But we came in this morning and had a good shoot-around practice. We were locked in and focused. I felt pretty good coming into the game.”
What a difference one day made on the defensive side of the ball for Hebron. After surrendering 60 points to Flower Mound, which clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2018 with the victory, the Lady Hawks were locked in defensively Saturday. Hebron zeroed in on LaMendola. She had 22 points in the teams’ first match-up of the season. LaMendola was held to 13 points on Saturday.
“She’s a tough match-up for anybody,” Branch said. “We try to put some length and some size on her to not give her any easy looks, but with her, she’ll pull a big from outside of the basket and then we switch up and put a guard on her and she posts up. We tried to switch up from man to zone and make her shots tough.”
Hebron senior Dana Gingrey bounced back from a tough night against Flower Mound to finish with a team-high 15 points against Coppell. Gingrey caught fire during the first quarter, scoring nine points in the stanza with two corner 3-pointers and three free throws after she fouled on a 3-point attempt. The final one of those free throws gave Hebron a 10-4 lead.
“She was pretty disappointed in herself last night with her scoring,” Branch said. “She came in this morning, put up some shots and she was able to hit some big shots to get that confidence going.”
For as rough as the game started for Coppell, the Cowgirls turned the game around on offense as the first half proceeded. Coppell made several passes during each possession to free up someone on the court. That selfless style of basketball allowed the Cowgirls to rally into a 27-25 halftime lead after an offensive rebound led to a layup by senior Waverly Hassman.
Hassman finished with 15 points to pace Coppell.
“We did a good job of moving the ball on the perimeter,” said Ryan Murphy, Coppell head coach. “We needed to put more pressure on the rim. I felt that we kind of got complacent playing catch on the perimeter instead of looking for those diagonal passes.”
But the good news for Hebron is that it trailed by just two points despite Jones and junior Paris Bradley being held scoreless over that span of play. Both players found a better rhythm in the second half. Jones scored all 10 of her points in the final two quarters of play. Bradley posted three points.
Coppell had several chances to win the game in regulation. The Cowgirls took a 43-40 advantage after junior Ella Spiller made a free throw with 1:43 remaining. After Hebron rallied to take a 44-43 lead on a layup by Thomas, Hassman buried a free throw after being fouled to level the score at 44-44. But Jones’ 3-pointer with one second remaining proved to be the game-winner.
Coppell closes out the regular season Tuesday at home against Plano. Hebron is at Marcus that same night. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 6:15 p.m.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.