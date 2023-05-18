Coming into this season, the Hebron girls golf team was faced with the difficult task of having to replace 10 seniors from last season’s run to the Class 6A state tournament.
But as the team’s newcomers worked through some early-season struggles as they adjusted to the varsity level, sophomore Stalee Fields carried the load. Fields won the District 6-6A tournament by four strokes and tied for fourth place in the Region I-6A tournament to help lead Hebron to a third consecutive state berth.
On Monday-Tuesday, Fields overcame a bogey on hole No. 1 on each day to shoot 3-under par, 141 to capture fourth place at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown. She recorded one bogey on the other 17 holes to accompany six birdies, pacing the Lady Hawks to 10th place with a 638.
"Stalee has always been really talented, and she was a big part of the team last year,” said Jeff Fields, Hebron head coach and Stalee’s father. “The older girls took her in and were able to show her the ropes to carry on the girls golf tradition at Hebron. Stalee was able to allow the other girls, as we were reloading, to gain that experience and compete at something like this.
"The first day, she hit the ball really, really well. Her ball striking was good. She hit 12 or 13 greens and her short game was there to save her when she didn't. (Tuesday), she turned a one- or two-under but her driver turned sideways. It didn't give us as many birdie opportunities to get that last one that we needed."
Despite the 10th-place finish, Hebron loses just one senior to graduation. The team’s lone senior, Grace Simonsen, carded a strong showing on Tuesday with a 78 after shooting 83 on Monday to tie for 48th with a 161. Junior Morgan Nguyen and sophomore Layla Horton tied for 65th, while junior Avery Nguyen tied for 70th.
“From experience comes confidence,” coach Fields said. “That's such a big factor in golf. You put it on yourself that you belong. The girls might not have finished where we have wanted, but our numbers were lower than what we had shot all year. So, I was proud of what they were able to accomplish.”
Coppell, like Hebron, had several players that were making their state tournament debuts. But as the case has been all season for the Cowgirls, freshmen Alicia Bellendir, Riya Bapna and Nethra Sheri have handled the pressure of high school varsity golf rather well.
Bellendir capped off an impressive inaugural season playing for the Cowgirls with an 11th-place finish at the state tournament. She shot rounds of 74 and 72 for a 146. Bapna tied for 28th with a 152. Sheri tied for 35th with a 36-hole score of 154.
Senior Rylie Allison competed at the state tournament for the third consecutive season. She tied for 57th in her final time in a Cowgirls uniform, while fellow senior Kirstin Angosta finished one spot behind Allison in a three-way tie for 59th.
Coppell shot 610. That score was four strokes better than the 614 the Cowgirls shot at the Region I-6A tournament and 20 strokes better than the 630 they scored to capture first in the District 6-6A tournament.
However, there was no slowing down the central Texas contingent of teams at Legacy Hills Golf Club. Austin Vandergrift won the Class 6A championship with a score of 582, six strokes better than Humble Kingwood’s 588.
McKinney ISD was represented by Boyd junior Emma Thompson, who rode a consistent effort to finish in a seven-way tie for 17th with a 148. Thompson shot 3-over on Monday but cut two strokes off that total to shoot 1-over on Tuesday, including a birdie on No. 10.
Sachse senior Ella Cheek finished 26th with a two-day total of 150. She started the tournament strong, recording birdies on four of the first 10 holes to put herself in a good position heading into day two.
A playoff was held to break a three-way tie for first place. Katy Seven Lakes’ Madelynn Kim won the state title after defeating Austin Vandegrift’s Sydney Givens and Austin Lake Travis’ Kate Pickerell in a playoff. All three golfers shot scores of140 over the first 36 holes. Givens finished as the state runner-up, while Pickerell settled for bronze.
