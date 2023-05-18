Hebron Stalee Fields

Hebron sophomore Stalee Fields, pictured in previous action, captured fourth place in the Class 6A state girls golf tournament in Georgetown on Monday-Tuesday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Coming into this season, the Hebron girls golf team was faced with the difficult task of having to replace 10 seniors from last season’s run to the Class 6A state tournament.

But as the team’s newcomers worked through some early-season struggles as they adjusted to the varsity level, sophomore Stalee Fields carried the load. Fields won the District 6-6A tournament by four strokes and tied for fourth place in the Region I-6A tournament to help lead Hebron to a third consecutive state berth.

