Hebron baseball Lane Haworth

Hebron players celebrate a catch and throw-out by senior Lane Haworth during the Hawks’ April 25 game at Flower Mound.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

In the days leading up to the biggest regular-season game for the Hebron baseball team since 2016, senior right fielder Lane Haworth recalls the efforts of his Hawks teammates to promote last Friday’s home game against Flower Mound.

"Trust me, we were all walking in the halls at school and saying to everyone, 'Friday, be here. Be here,'” he said. “Every single time when we got the chance, we were like, 'This is a big deal. We need everyone's support.' Everyone came out. It was a huge atmosphere. We didn't have enough seats for how many people were here. It was fun. At this place, seeing that many fans supporting us gets you going."

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

