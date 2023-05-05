In the days leading up to the biggest regular-season game for the Hebron baseball team since 2016, senior right fielder Lane Haworth recalls the efforts of his Hawks teammates to promote last Friday’s home game against Flower Mound.
"Trust me, we were all walking in the halls at school and saying to everyone, 'Friday, be here. Be here,'” he said. “Every single time when we got the chance, we were like, 'This is a big deal. We need everyone's support.' Everyone came out. It was a huge atmosphere. We didn't have enough seats for how many people were here. It was fun. At this place, seeing that many fans supporting us gets you going."
Haworth said fan support has been tremendous ever since he first stepped onto the baseball field at Hebron High School. But there was a different kind of energy in the stands that night. He said that everyone in the crowd was on pins and needles, cheering and booing with every pitch that’s being thrown.
Of course, the District 6-6A title was on the line. All the Hawks needed to do to clinch their first conference championship since 2016 was to defeat the Jaguars.
Getting to this point required Hebron to overcome adversity and some previous disappointment. The Hawks snuck into the playoffs in each of the two previous seasons, but both times, Hebron was bounced in the first round.
The Hawks have also dealt with injuries. Senior center fielder Aden Howard, who hit four home runs, was sidelined for several games because of a hamstring injury, while senior Logan Young filled in at shortstop at times. Seniors Ian McCracken and Pierce Matthews have also been huge contributors in the outfield when other players have been sidelined.
Hebron also had to deal with tragedy off the field as rising star sophomore JJ Hatcher passed away in December.
“Everybody knew JJ as being a competitor, a fantastic athlete, but also a good friend,” said Steve Stone, Hebron head coach. “He cared more about the success of others than himself. He got more excited about other players hitting a home run, or making a big pitch or making an out than himself. That's the sign of a good teammate. He's been sorely missed. We think about him all of the time. They all have a ‘JJ’ on their helmets. He's with us all of the time."
Hebron has also dealt with losses on the field.
Perhaps the turning point this season for Hebron came during a team meeting in a hotel in the Houston area in early March after the Hawks lost four consecutive games following a 7-0 start.
"That was a big turning point for us," said Will Patterson, senior pitcher. "We had a team meeting and were like, 'What are we as a team? Who are we? And is this who we want to be?' I think that made a huge difference for us. We've lost only three games since then and won 20."
Experience has been a big reason behind Hebron’s 26-7 record as it prepares for face Little Elm in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs. Stone, who has been coaching for 35 years, has a record 21 seniors on the roster.
“It's unheard of,” he said. “We have a lot of guys that had experience, a lot of guys that had been through the battles. One of two things kind of happens when you're struggling. You either get the defeatist attitude when you're losing or you do something about it. This group did something about it. They were tired of being mediocre. They had a lot of battle scars. Our senior leadership has stood up for us.”
Hebron’s senior leadership was put to the test during its April 25 game at Flower Mound. The Hawks trailed 1-0 entering the seventh inning and later were one out away from watching their hopes of winning a district championship slip away. However, senior Ian McCracken came up from the bench to pinch hit. McCracken had an RBI hit to tie the game and advanced to second base on the throw to home plate. McCracken scored the go-ahead run with an RBI double from Brady Richardson.
Earlier in the game, Haworth made a catch in right field and threw a dart to home plate to gun down a Jaguars base runner to complete a double play and keep it a one-run game.
Patterson polished off the complete-game victory on the mound, allowing just one run on four hits as Hebron defeated Flower Mound, 2-1.
"I just knew it was a big game and that I had to do well,” he said. “They were a really good team, we knew that they were going to fight really hard and they had a really good pitcher on the mound. I knew that I had to be at my best to beat them. We just got a couple of big hits at the end. Those two hits were really big and allowed me to go out there and finish it off."
Fast-forward to three days later. With the potential to win the district title on its home field, the Hawks turned to sophomore pitcher Marcos Paz. Paz struck out 13 and gave up just one hit in 6.2 innings as Hebron shut out Flower Mound, 1-0.
“Paz is a sophomore, but he's got a lot of varsity experience,” Stone said. “He pitched every Tuesday night for us last year as a freshman. He's been our Friday-night guy every week this season. You forget that he's a young kid. He's got a lot of poise. He was really good Friday night.”
Hebron sought its first playoff series win since 2019. The message that Stone had for his players coming into the playoff series against Little Elm was “Just don’t take anything for granted.” But the Hawks’ large senior class would like nothing better than to finally get past the first round and potentially to the state tournament.
"It's definitely a big thing to take off our backs by winning the district title," Patterson said. "We got a boxed check, but we know that we have a lot left to play for. We're hoping to make it far."
