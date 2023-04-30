Brooks Mitchell Hebron

After a fall on the final hurdle cost him a spot in the area meet in the 300-meter hurdles last year, Hebron junior Brooks Mitchell looked to punch his ticket into the Class 6A state meet in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and as a leg on the 4x400.

As Hebron junior Brooks Mitchell approached the finish line in the 300-meter hurdles in last year’s District 6-6A track and field meet, he needed to clear one more hurdle to secure third place and qualify for the area meet.

However, Mitchell made contact with the hurdle and fell behind the pack of runners. His season came to a heartbreaking end after he finished outside of the top four in the first postseason meet of his career.

