As Hebron junior Brooks Mitchell approached the finish line in the 300-meter hurdles in last year’s District 6-6A track and field meet, he needed to clear one more hurdle to secure third place and qualify for the area meet.
However, Mitchell made contact with the hurdle and fell behind the pack of runners. His season came to a heartbreaking end after he finished outside of the top four in the first postseason meet of his career.
“It was pretty devastating as a whole,” he said. “Two weeks later, I was pretty down about it. I got with a hurdle coach after that, like in May, and started working with him and he helped me to develop speed and hurdle technique. I was pretty upset about that race and it fueled me to work hard during the offseason and summer.”
Mitchell reached out to Sammy Dabbs, who has experience coaching athletes in the hurdles both here in the U.S. and overseas. Dabbs trained Mitchell during the summer, and all of the hard work is now paying off.
Since Mitchell began training with Dabbs, he has reduced his time in the 110-meter hurdles from 16 seconds to 14.3. Mitchell has enjoyed a breakout season. After not making it out of the district meet last year in both hurdles events, Mitchell is a regional qualifier in the hurdles and with Evan Taylor, Ethan Barerra and Jaden Henry in the 4x400.
On Friday and Saturday, Mitchell competed in the Region I-6A meet at UTA’s Maverick Stadium, where he looked to secure a berth in the state meet.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Mitchell chats about the opportunity to represent Hebron in the regional meet, working with Dabbs, the chemistry that he has with his teammates on the 4x400 and what he likes to do when not running track.
SLM: How excited are you for the opportunity to compete in the regional meet?
BM: It's awesome. There's going to be some great competition because our area region has great competition. I've looked up all of the mile splits and I know who I'm really competing against. I have to run a PR. I'm really focused on PR-ing in both the 110s and 300s. We’ll see how it goes.
SLM: How would you describe the chemistry that you have with Evan, Ethan and Jaden in the 4x400?
BM: It's been great. I hadn't run in the 4x400 before this year and they were really welcoming. We all went to Austin together a few weeks ago for the Texas Relays. That was a really fun experience. I hadn't made it past district before this year. So, being able to run with them and being able to keep up with them in workouts has been really fun and rewarding.
SLM: What tips on technique that Sammy Dabbs has given to you have really benefitted you this season?
BM: We started at ground one. We started with little wickets that are probably a foot high and basically from the start of the summer have been working up and up an up. As far as tips, he tells me to stay forward and get my hips over the hurdles. If you can get your hips, you're less likely to hit the hurdles, and if you're forward, you can maintain your speed while going over the hurdle.
SLM: I noticed on your personal Twitter account that you critique each of your races. What has that done to motivate you?
BM: I do that on purpose. A lot of people post their times on there, which is completely fine. I just like to keep a log of it. Later maybe in my track career during college, I can go back and see what was going through my mind after those races and what I needed to correct. Not only do I want a video of my race, but I want to see what I was thinking.
SLM: You have a 4.6 GPA. What are your future plans?
BM: For the past two years, I've been really working hard in the classroom and taking all AP and honors courses. Those have really helped with my GPA and I've been studying hard for tests. My friends have been really pushing me in class, which is really, really awesome.
I want to go into business, finance or math. I'm still deciding what I want to do, but one of those fields is definitely something that I want to do. Also, I was always planning on going to college for academics. Now that track has taken over, I want to do that as well in college. But my major will be decided on the place where I feel like I can get the best education.
SLM: How did you get into track?
BM: I've always loved racing. My friends in elementary school and I would run. I was always running fast, but I never really thought about track for the longest time. I was always a basketball player. I was 6-2 when I was 14.
In the seventh grade, I decided that I would give track a try. I had nothing really else to do besides basketball practices outside of school. I was like, 'I'll try it out.' I just stuck with me. It was always a second sport for me all the way until the summer of my sophomore year. I just did it really for fun. I started to take it serious last year and it's really worked out well.
SLM: What do you like to do when you're not running track?
BM: I love to watch movies. I'm a big film guy. I love Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Nolan, Damien Chazelle. They're great directors.
