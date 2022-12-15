Hebron seniors, from left, Dayln White (Bowling Green), Daniel Callahan (Grand Canyon) and Carson Dean (Arkansas) were recognized Wednesday afternoon. White, Callahan and Dean will each sign a National Letter of Intent with their respective colleges from Dec. 21-23.
When Hebron head football coach John Towels addressed the large crowd gathered inside the team’s shiny indoor facility on Wednesday afternoon, the first-year Hawks coach spoke on how important senior defensive lineman Dayln White, senior middle linebacker Carson Dean and senior center Daniel Callahan were to the team’s success.
“They really are the heart of our defense and offense because they play right in the middle,” Towels said.
Although White, Dean and Callahan won’t sign with their chosen college until at least Dec. 21, Hebron wanted to recognize those three players with a ceremony before the fall 2022 semester ends on Friday.
Three tables were set up in the north end of the indoor facility with pictures and memorabilia of the college that they will play for, starting next year. Dean and White will play college football for Arkansas and Bowling Green, respectively. Callahan will change course and play rugby for Grand Canyon University.
White is a one- and three-technique lineman that “plays like a skinny guy, even though he isn’t one anymore,” Towels joked. “He did an awesome job for us.”
White, listed at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, was recently selected to the 6-6A all-district first team at his position. He also had offers from Georgetown, SMU and Wyoming.
“When I went to Bowling Green, it didn’t feel like I was even out of Texas. It felt like a second home,” he said. “My dad agreed. The coach made me feel comfortable.”
As for Callahan, he will be going a different route in college.
A winning tradition is what convinced Callahan to play rugby for Grand Canyon.
“I chose GCU because I knew that they are the best rugby school,” he said. “They’ve beaten almost everyone that they’ve played against.”
But the physical nature of rugby also transferred to the football for Callahan. He was inserted on the offensive line by the third week of the season and became the starting center for the Hawks. Hebron finished the season with more than 2,600 passing yards and about 1,300 rushing yards and 46 total touchdowns.
“That mentality that he has as a rugby player is what allowed him to be successful and allowed us to move the ball and do some things when we inserted him,” Towels said.
Toughness is a quality that can also be used to describe Dean.
Although a knee injury forced Dean to miss five games, he played through the pain as best as he could. Missed time and all, he was still highly productive when on the field. Dean finished with 85 tackles (21 for loss), two interceptions, two blocked kicks, four pass break-ups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He was rewarded with a spot on the 6-6A all-district first team.
All of that success also came with Dean having to adjust to a new position. He was moved from outside linebacker and defensive end to middle linebacker in the Hawks’ second game.
“When we moved him, everything fell in place,” Towels said. “He realized that we had some holes and we had to fix them. Without him, we weren’t going to improve.
“Even when he hurt himself, he was always trying to come back. Sometimes when someone has a big-time Division I scholarship, they’ll shut it down for the season because they don’t want to get hurt. But he always fought back and finished the season for us.”
Dean listed 17 offers but ultimately chose Arkansas, where he plans to enroll early and potentially join the Razorbacks in early 2023.
“I chose Arkansas because it felt like home,” he said. “Out of all the places that I went and visited, I knew that it felt right. If I do what I need to do, I can go there and play early. I like all of the coaches and facilities, and it’s in the SEC West, which is one of the hardest conferences in college football.”
