Hebron college signing

Hebron seniors, from left, Dayln White (Bowling Green), Daniel Callahan (Grand Canyon) and Carson Dean (Arkansas) were recognized Wednesday afternoon. White, Callahan and Dean will each sign a National Letter of Intent with their respective colleges from Dec. 21-23.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

When Hebron head football coach John Towels addressed the large crowd gathered inside the team’s shiny indoor facility on Wednesday afternoon, the first-year Hawks coach spoke on how important senior defensive lineman Dayln White, senior middle linebacker Carson Dean and senior center Daniel Callahan were to the team’s success.

“They really are the heart of our defense and offense because they play right in the middle,” Towels said.

