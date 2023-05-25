A Lens Into Medicine 1.jpeg

“A Lens Into Medicine” founder and Hebron High School sophomore Parth Tripathi.

 Courtesy of Parth Tripathi

Hebron High School sophomore Parth Tripathi loves learning about all things medical, which helped bring about “A Lens Into Medicine,” the 16-year-old's very own podcast and blog where he helps his fellow students decide if the medical field is right for them.

Like most students his age, Tripathi was scrolling through TikTok and found two videos that were opposite in their viewpoint on the medical field. The first video showed how medical students lived an amazing and almost perfect life. However, the second video spoke on the mental health conditions that many medical students face at least once throughout their life in the industry.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

