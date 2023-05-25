Hebron High School sophomore Parth Tripathi loves learning about all things medical, which helped bring about “A Lens Into Medicine,” the 16-year-old's very own podcast and blog where he helps his fellow students decide if the medical field is right for them.
Like most students his age, Tripathi was scrolling through TikTok and found two videos that were opposite in their viewpoint on the medical field. The first video showed how medical students lived an amazing and almost perfect life. However, the second video spoke on the mental health conditions that many medical students face at least once throughout their life in the industry.
“That's when I realized that I had the opportunity to create something for these high schoolers, where I can bring this transparent, realistic information to them, helping them decide if the medical field is really for them,” Tripathi said. “I provide information that may both encourage or discourage people from entering the field, but is true, dependable information that they can rely on.”
Through his podcast and blog, Tripathi interviews undergraduate and medical school students, current residents going through residency, and healthcare professionals that have been through the process. He aims to ask them about their true experiences in the education process and bring transparency to the medical world.
Another inspiration for the podcast and blog came from Tripathi’s family. His curiosity about the human body began when his grandfather had Alzheimer’s disease and went to several appointments with his grandfather, falling in love with human anatomy in the process.
“As a result, I set my dreams on becoming a doctor and someone that is able to correctly treat patients such as my grandfather,” Tripathi said. “However, after learning more about the medical process itself, including the rigorous years involved in medical school and residency, I felt that there was a lack of transparency. Future healthcare professionals, including myself, simply saw the ‘Accepted into DREAM Medical School’ and ‘Stanford Match Day!’ videos on the Internet, but not the struggle that occurs within and how stressful the process can be.”
After high school, Tripathi hopes to enter into a BS/MD program or attend medical school after obtaining his undergraduate degree. He hopes to do something hands-on, whether it’s anesthesiology or a type of surgery.
“Nothing is set in stone regarding my eventual profession, but my love for the industry is steadfast, and I see nothing in the future to change that,” he said. “I would also love to open up my practice eventually.”
For the future of his podcast and blog, Tripathi wants to expand to focus on dental, nursing, and the pharmaceutical industry to create a large bank of information that can help students just like him.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
