Coming into this week, the Hebron baseball team needed to defeat Flower Mound twice to win the District 6-6A title.
The Hawks pulled even with the Jaguars in the standings after a 2-1 come-from-behind victory on Tuesday, and behind a one-hit, 13-strikeout performance from sophomore pitcher Marcos Paz, Hebron defeated Flower Mound 1-0 on Friday to officially clinch the district title.
Flower Mound was three outs away from winning the title Tuesday, but Hebron rallied with two seventh-inning runs on RBI hits from seniors Ian McCracken and Brady Richardson. Richardson's hit was the game-winner.
Hebron's offense rode off that strong finish, taking a quick 1-0 lead Friday on a fielder's choice by senior Pierce Matthews.
That run proved more than enough run support for Paz.
Flower Mound had been dominant on both sides of the ball prior to this series. The Jaguars had outscored their previous district opponents 78-10. However, Flower Mound was kept in check to the tune of one run over two games this week.
Senior Will Patterson allowed one run on four hits Tuesday. Paz gave up just one hit Friday.
The two teams that Hebron and Flower Mound, which finished as the No. 2 seed in 6-6A, won't be determined until after Saturday. But the opponents that the Hawks and Jaguars will face will be either Little Elm or Prosper.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.