Marcos Paz Hebron

Hebron sophomore Marcos Paz struck out 13 and gave up just one hit as the Hawks defeated Flower Mound 1-0 on Friday to clinch the District 6-6A title.

 Photo courtesy of Hebron High School

Coming into this week, the Hebron baseball team needed to defeat Flower Mound twice to win the District 6-6A title.

The Hawks pulled even with the Jaguars in the standings after a 2-1 come-from-behind victory on Tuesday, and behind a one-hit, 13-strikeout performance from sophomore pitcher Marcos Paz, Hebron defeated Flower Mound 1-0 on Friday to officially clinch the district title. 

