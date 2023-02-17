The filing period for Carrollton City Council, the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Board of Trustees and the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees has come to a close. Here’s who will be on the ballot for the upcoming election on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
During the election, Carrollton residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for Mayor and At-Large Place 2, Place 4, and Place 6 for city council, two vacant seats on the CFBISD board, and Place 6 and Place 7 on the LISD board.
Here’s who has filed:
Carrollton City Council
Three people filed for the mayor’s spot, including Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick who is looking to be re-elected, Councilmember Adam Polter, and Councilmember Young Sung.
Polter and Sung both currently serve on the council in Place 2 and Place 6, respectively.
Jason Carpenter, the Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission’s Chair, filed to run for the Place 2 spot on the council. Eddie Lopez also filed to run for Place 2.
Dr. Andrew Palacios currently serves as Mayor Pro Tem at Place 4 and filed for re-election for his seat. Brittney Verdell also filed to run for Place 4.
Carrollton resident Daisy Paloma filed to run for the Place 6 spot on the council as well as Mike Dooling.
CFBISD Board of Trustees
Carolyn Benavides is filing for re-election to serve on the school board.
Randy Schackmann is filing for election to serve on the school board, where he served in 2022 and ran for re-election in the general election on May 7, 2022 and lost.
Wesley L. Nute, Jr. also filed for a spot on the school board.
LISD Board of Trustees
Michelle Alkhatib and Caroline Bumgarner filed for election for Place 6. Alkhatib is a board member for the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation and Bumgarner is an organizational psychologist. Jake Preda also filed for election for Place 6.
Thronn Hicks, Jacob Anderson, and Ashley Jones filed for election for Place 7 on the board. Hicks and Anderson are local Lewisville residents and Jones is a homemaker in Flower Mound. Staci L. Barker also filed for election for Place 7.
