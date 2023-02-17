The filing period for Carrollton City Council, the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Board of Trustees and the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees has come to a close. Here’s who will be on the ballot for the upcoming election on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

During the election, Carrollton residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for Mayor and At-Large Place 2, Place 4, and Place 6 for city council, two vacant seats on the CFBISD board, and Place 6 and Place 7 on the LISD board.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

