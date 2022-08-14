Carrollton's Festival at the Switchyard is an annual tradition that spans over a decade, and that tradition continues on Nov. 5 in Downtown Carrollton.
Previous iterations of the festival have included 1990s and 2000s alt-rock stalwarts such as Tripping Daisy, Dishwalla, Blue October, Stone Temple Pilots, Toadies and more.
With the festival returning for the second time since being nixed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Festival at the Switchyard has stepped back into its pre-pandemic groove with a musical offering just as likely to appease fans of prior installments of the affair.
Below are the four national acts who are billed for the event and what you should know about them.
Soul Asylum
Hometown: Minneapolis, MN
Songs you've probably heard: "Runaway Train," "Somebody to Shove" and "Misery"
From Prince to Husker Du, Minneapolis is home to a who's who of musical royalty, and in this regal fold lies alt-rock band Soul Asylum.
After grinding in the college radio rock circuit since the early 1980s, the band achieved triple-platinum status with the release of their 1992 album "Grave Dancers Union." The album's lead single, "Runaway Train," peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart, and its music video raised awareness of 36 missing children. The music video is credited for helping the recovery of 21 of these children.
Since rising to this level of success, Soul Asylum has maintained a moderately sized, but dedicated following whose cohorts include film director Kevin Smith, who featured their music in films such as "Clerks" and directed some of the band's music videos.
The 2000s and 2010s found the band touring with acts such as Cheap Trick, Everclear and the Meat Puppets.
Hoobastank
Hometown: Agoura Hills, CA
Songs you've probably heard: "The Reason," "Inside of You" and "Disappear"
Following Kurt Cobain's suicide in 1994, a wave of "post-grunge" music dominated the musical landscape. Some bands such as Foo Fighters, Bush and Matchbox 20 would be defining fixtures of this genre in the mid-to-late 1990s, while others would achieve success a bit later.
Hoobastank was one of these late bloomers.
In 2004, the band achieved commercial success with their signature hit, "The Reason." The ubiquity of this song reached greater heights months following its release when it was featured in the series finale of the TV series "Friends."
This would result in the band's critical and commercial peak, which earned them supporting slots on tours for bands such as Linkin Park, Creed and Velvet Revolver (a supergroup featuring Slash from Guns N' Roses and Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots.)
Lit
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Songs you've probably heard: "My Own Worst Enemy," and that's probably it.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, pop-punk songs burned the charts and took up waves on the radio and MTV. This era included acts such as Blink-182, Sum 41 and Lit, whose song "My Own Worst Enemy" went platinum and achieved popularity for its catchy power chord riff and vocal hook.
The song would go on to be featured on TV shows such as "Parks and Recreation" and video games such as Rock Band 2.
Marcy Playground
Hometown: New York, NY
Songs you've probably heard: "Sex and Candy," "Opium" and "Saint Joe on the School Bus"
New York-via-Minneapolis rock band Marcy Playground embodied a crossroads between some of the aforementioned phases alternative rock encountered in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
The band's signature hit, "Sex and Candy," achieved acclaim and popularity upon its release in 1997 due to what critics have described as psychedelic and disco influences and an apparent similarity to Nirvana's sound. As the name suggests, the song was rather provocative in its subject matter, but achieved radio airplay nonetheless.
The song was voted fourth on Rolling Stone's "Your Favorite 1990s One-Hit Wonders" readers poll, but despite being considered a one-hit wonder, other songs such as "Opium" and "Saint Joe on the School Bus" have still given the band a modicum of mainstream success and airplay even after their commercial peak.
