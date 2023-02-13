Alex Cotton Hebron

Hebron senior Alex Cotton made his season debut Feb. 3 after being sidelined for the first three months of the season because of a wrist injury.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

When a wrist injury sidelined Hebron senior Alex Cotton for the first three months of the season, the Hawks didn’t have their leading scorer from last season in the lineup.

After all, Cotton, a North Texas signee, has been a dynamic scorer during his high school career. As a junior, he poured in 17.1 points per game for the Hawks, who finished in a fourth-place tie with Lewisville. Cotton added 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game and was named to the Star Local Media all-area second team.

