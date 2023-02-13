When a wrist injury sidelined Hebron senior Alex Cotton for the first three months of the season, the Hawks didn’t have their leading scorer from last season in the lineup.
After all, Cotton, a North Texas signee, has been a dynamic scorer during his high school career. As a junior, he poured in 17.1 points per game for the Hawks, who finished in a fourth-place tie with Lewisville. Cotton added 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game and was named to the Star Local Media all-area second team.
And while Cotton’s absence left a big hole for Hebron, the Hawks stuck together. Head coach Eric Reil told Star Local Media after last Saturday’s 56-43 win over Coppell about how proud the fifth-year bench boss is of “the guys in the locker room that have busted their tails all year long.” Hebron went 20-9 without Cotton, and at times, without senior Nate Mercer and junior Graham Moore.
But when Cotton is on the court, he makes Hebron’s offense more explosive. Cotton received his first minutes of the season last Friday, scoring eight points to lead the Hawks to a 69-17 win over Flower Mound. Less than 24 hours later, Cotton netted three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in a 13-point victory for Hebron against a Coppell team that came into the game tied for fourth place in District 6-6A with Lewisville.
Hebron’s win over Coppell clinched a playoff berth for the Hawks.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Cotton chats about his return to the court, a potential deep playoff run for the Hawks and what he liked about the North Texas Mean Green men’s basketball team.
SLM: It’s good to see you back on the court. How did it feel to be playing with your team for the first time this season?
AC: It felt great to be back out there with my teammates. It felt pretty fluid. It didn't feel like I missed a beat besides a couple of things. Conditioning wise, I've been running for the past month. I think I'm further ahead of where I was about a month ago. I'm still a little out of shape but I'm definitely getting there.
SLM: Hebron went 20-9 in games that you were sidelined because of the injury. How proud are you of what your team has accomplished, regardless who is out of the lineup?
AC: I wasn’t really that surprised. Our team doesn’t revolve around us three (Cotton, Nate Mercer and Graham Moore). We play as a team. Us three have been cheering on the bench. It wasn’t that surprising.
SLM: What has been the most pleasant surprise about your overall game in the first two games that you’ve played this season?
AC: I’m a really good shooter. I just need to see one go in and we’ll be fine. Everything has been fluid. Everything has been a blessing.
SLM: What is the potential of this team in the playoffs when everyone is at full strength?
AC: If we’re at full strength, I think that we can compete for a state championship. But we just like to take it one game at a time.
SLM: What was it about North Texas’ men’s basketball team that appealed to you?
AC: Don’t get me wrong, being local and close to my mom is great. I think North Texas was a real genuine place when I went on my visit. I think I’ll fit perfectly into their system. With my defense, I feel like I’ll be able to get some minutes right off the bat as a freshman. Every team also needs a shooter and I think I’ll fit that role perfectly.
SLM: How did you get into basketball?
AC: My first sport was ran track. I played football, and some of my football teammates played basketball, so I started to play basketball. I think I was 4 or 5. I remember the first gym was the Richardson YMCA. I played there for two seasons with my friends and teammates.
SLM: Who are some people over the years that have helped to make you the shooter and scorer that you are today?
AC: One of my coaches, Robert Jones, has helped me a lot. Michael Christian is another one of my coaches, and so is Gary Anderson. They were my coaches from elementary school to middle school and now to high school.
SLM: What has the coaching staff at Hebron High School meant to your development as a player?
AC: I’ve played here all four years. I’ve had the opportunity to go to any high school in Texas or America but I’ve always been around Hebron in general. It’s been great. I like the system and I hope that we make a deep playoff run.
SLM: Who are basketball players that you have looked to over the years?
AC: Probably Kevin Durant, Paul George and LeBron James. KD can score at all three levels. LeBron carries himself well. I really like that. I think PG, out of the three, is where I fit player-wise.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.