tempImageqaWwjD.jpg

Carrollton Public Library where senior government students from Trinity Christian Academy in Addison volunteered at the library’s polling station on Election Day.

 Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media

As part of Trinity Christian Academy’s senior high school student government class, students volunteered at the Carrollton Public Library on Election Day on Nov. 8, which served as their final project for the class.

Students gained real-world, first-hand experience in the voting process and learned important skills and tips that they plan on taking with them when they vote for the first time in 2024.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

