As part of Trinity Christian Academy’s senior high school student government class, students volunteered at the Carrollton Public Library on Election Day on Nov. 8, which served as their final project for the class.
Students gained real-world, first-hand experience in the voting process and learned important skills and tips that they plan on taking with them when they vote for the first time in 2024.
“It’s just such a great opportunity to get kids involved,” said Diane Harmon, the student government teacher at TCA. “If you get them involved, they’re your future voters and so if they already know the process, it won’t be a big deal for them to come in and vote because they notice what’s going on.”
Schools serve as the primary agency for teaching children about politics and government, followed by family. Family has helped influence what students are voting for and allowed them access to resources to help them make informed decisions about voting.
“Some of my big influences have been my cousins,” Mason Smith, a 17-year-old senior at TCA who volunteered at the polls for his class said. “I have a few older cousins that come from a really conservative parenthood, but they kind of blossomed in their own different ways. They all ended up scattered over the spectrum. My parents have really done a good job of making me believe that they won't judge me for believing whatever I will and I've been really blessed with that.”
Abe Woods, another student government volunteer and senior at TCA, said that volunteering has helped him understand what voting is actually like and taught him some tips for himself and other first-time voters that he will take with him in the next election.
“Try to find out and research where you’re voting before because not very many people know and they get sent all around,” Woods said. “Also, just people knowing what they’re voting for because a lot of times they just vote for random things because they think it’s right but they don’t actually know what comes with it.”
Harmon has been requiring her student government students to volunteer at the polls for the past 20 years as their final project and final grade for the class.
“They come and they work as election clerks,” she said. “A group got here — I mean, they’ve been rotating in and out since 6 o’clock — and they’ve been coming in and it’s been going pretty fast.”
Smith said that he recently got into politics in the past six months and working at the polls has helped him feel more connected. As a tip for himself for future elections and other young voters, he said it’s important to “educate yourself.”
“Know who you’re voting for,” Smith said. “Not just what party or platform that they stand on, but who they are and what they stand for, not just what their party stands for.”
Harmon said she’s proud to see her students volunteering so hard and getting real-world experience with election day.
“Mason’s been cranking out the voters,” Harmon said. “He’s been processing voter and voter and voter and he’s done a good job. It’s a great opportunity for these kids.”
The most common issue that students said are driving them to vote in the next election is school violence. For Smith, he said he’s getting older and major election items like firearm regulation has begun to stick out for him more recently.
“There’s a lot of hate in the world,” he said. “I know there’s not a way to really fix it but I’d hope to see some of it kind of get quelled, be it in curtailing of violence or something or another.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.