A variety of events focused on the upcoming holiday season and the history of Lewisville and Carrollton are scheduled for this week and likely to keep residents busy. Take a look at five events within The Leader communities lined up for the week of Nov. 13.
Downtown Square Deal Days
The Historic Downtown Carrollton Association hosts Downtown Square Deal Days with the next event scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event brings together local crafters, artists, food vendors, and more in an indoor/outdoor experience in Downtown Carrollton. Some streets are closed off making this a fun event for the whole family. The event is free and open to the public.
Saturday at the cabin
Step back in time when you visit the historic Minor-Porter log house during a tour of the homestead hosted by the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area’s (LLELA) volunteers. The tour will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 12 to 3 p.m. and visitors of all ages are welcome to arrive at any time during the open house. Attendees will get a feel for pioneer life as they explore the log cabin home, smoke house, dugout, and homestead grounds and learn the history of the Minor-Porter family. LLELA is located at 201 E. Jones St. Lewisville, TX 75057 and no registration is required, but there is a $5 per vehicle entry to LLELA.
Holiday lighting
The City of Highland Village and The Shops and the Highland Village Women’s Club are hosting a holiday tradition featuring the lighting of a 60-foot Christmas tree and light show on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event will feature a display of 245,300 LED lights synchronized to holiday music and includes activities such as horse-drawn carriage ride, face painting, cookie decorating, ornament making, and more. The event is free and open to the public.
Game night
Spend an evening playing board games with old and new friends at a game night on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library located at 1700 Keller Springs Road. Whether participants are gaming veterans or new to the hobby and looking to learn more, this is the place for them. Bring a game from home or play one from the library’s collection. To learn more about the Library’s various programs, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
Fall colors hike
On Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 12 to 1 p.m, the Lewisville community is invited to attend the next fall colors hike. This week’s hike takes place at Central Park located at 1899 S. Edmonds, Lewisville, TX 75067. Anyone is welcome to join the hike and the city encourages residents to explore the area to get out of their seasonal slump.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.