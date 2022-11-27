Lewisville and Carrollton have a long list of activities scheduled for the week of Nov. 27, including holiday events downtown and historical winter festivities. Take a look at the top five events to participate in this week.
Christmas at the Perry
Step into a Victorian winter wonderland with the City of Carrollton’s Christmas at the Perry, Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum. Attendees are also invited to stroll through the 13-acre Pearl Perry Gravely Park, located adjacent to the museum, which will be adorned with festive evergreens, vibrant poinsettias, and twinkling lights. The A.W. Perry Museum will be open after hours for guests to enjoy self-guided tours. Pre registration is required to tour the inside of the house. However, no registration is required to explore the areas surrounding the home. To learn more about Christmas at the Perry and to register for a self-guided house tour, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/events and select Christmas at the Perry.
Fall Colors Hike
The final Lewisville Fall Colors Hike is here. The event will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area Blackjack Trail. There will be a $5 entry at the gatehouse. During this one hour hike, participants will have the opportunity to check out everything the park has to offer in the self-guided exploration.
Old Town Holiday Stroll
Ring in the holiday season with Old Town Holiday Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. This family-friendly event will offer attendees a pancake breakfast, a motorcycle toy run, the Huffines Christmas parade, a scavenger hunt, and a tree lighting ceremony. For more information, call 972.219.3401 or visit Wayne Ferguson Plaza on Facebook.
History of Hot Chocolate
Learn the rich and delicious history behind the winter favorite hot cocoa at History of Hot Chocolate, on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-2 p.m., at Josey Ranch Lake Library. This class, taught for adults, will explore the different variations of hot chocolate among different cultures, and attendees will have a chance to sip on their own creations. For more information and to learn more about the Library’s various adult programs and events, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/library and select Adult under Programs & Events.
Shop Small Carrollton
The first Saturday of each month has been known as Super Saturday in Downtown Carrollton for over a decade and the Historic Downtown Carrollton Association is changing that to Shop Small Carrollton. The purpose of Shop Small Carrollton is on the first Saturday of each month, residents are encouraged to shop small or locally. The event will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
