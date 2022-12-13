No parent should have to choose between covering the cost of the electric bill and putting gifts under the tree. That's why Metrocrest Services hosts its annual holiday store, staffed by volunteers and supplied by generous North Texans. 

Metrocrest Services anticipates serving 1,100+ families and over 2,500 children before the store closes on Dec. 20.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

